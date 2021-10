Patrick Williams has been attending Chicago Sky games since well before the franchise made its run to the WNBA Finals. “When they win, it kind of looks good on us,” Williams said Wednesday following Chicago Bulls practice. “I’m with them 100 percent. Not only them, but the whole WNBA and what they’ve been doing over the last couple of years and how the game has been growing. They’ve got our full support.”

