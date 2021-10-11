Attorney Who Fought for Columbus Statue Continues Advocacy Beyond Marconi Plaza
A rapid-fire series of court orders over the controversial statue of Christopher Columbus statue in Marconi Plaza ended, for now, with the monument maintaining its spot in the South Philadelphia public area shielded from onlookers inside a plywood box. George Bochetto, who has led the legal fight to bring the statue back into the public view, said what happens next is in the hands of the Commonwealth Court, but he is working to expedite a ruling.www.law.com
