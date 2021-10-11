Please Enable JavaScript

Ring is collaborating with The Home Depot to introduce Ring home security products and services to jobsites for the first time. Ring Jobsite Security uses the new Ring Alarm Pro, an alarm that, when paired with a Ring Protect Pro subscription, offers professional monitoring and cellular connectivity to keep connected devices, like security cameras, online. Available exclusively through The Home Depot, Ring Jobsite Security will offer add-ons that include a heavy-duty protective case for Ring Alarm Pro and Ring Power Packs, security cameras, smart lighting and various sensors to bring the power of Ring whole-home security to the jobsite.
Comments / 0