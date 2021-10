EXCLUSIVE: Michael Imperioli is adding his voice to another project. The Sopranos star, who narrates feature prequel The Many Saints of Newark and co-hosts his own Talking Sopranos podcast, is to host and exec produce Kerouac and Me. The audio project, first revealed by Deadline in August, comes from authors and podcast hots Dave Wedge and Casey Sherman, who struck a deal with The Jack Kerouac Estate. Kerouac and Me, which is based on the writings of the beat icon, will see stars of music, film, television, literature, politics, sports and business share in-depth stories of how the writer inspired their work. It...

