New Text Messages Shed Light On What Really Happened To Mexico’s Missing 43
For seven years, Mexico has been desperately trying to uncover the truth behind Mexico’s Missing 43 of Ayotzinapa. After a botched initial government response, a corrupt follow-up investigation and years of agony, the current administration long promised it would get to the bottom of what really happened to the university students. But for years, the investigation seemed to be going nowhere and desperate parents and loved ones of those missing have long been left in the dark.wearemitu.com
