Tulsa, OK

Tulsa OB-GYN: COVID vaccines 'safe and effective' for pregnant people and their babies

publicradiotulsa.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Tulsa OB-GYN who works with hospitalized patients is echoing the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention's urging for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Lora Larson at Saint Francis said during a Monday briefing by the hospital there’s plenty of data at this point showing the vaccines are safe for the pregnant person and their child. There's also plenty of data showing unvaccinated pregnant people are at much higher risk of being hospitalized and needing intensive care, a ventilator or a treatment known as ECMO where oxygen is added to the blood outside of the body.

www.publicradiotulsa.org

Comments / 7

Linda Cranmer
3d ago

There is nothing healthy about these so called vaccines. They are nothing but a depopulation tool designed by the Cabal, period.

Reply
2
Guest
3d ago

Y'all are just all anti-vaxxers! Just look at all the longterm studies on how safe the jabs are.....oh, wait.... nevermind

Reply
2
pblake
3d ago

How can they even begin to tell people that it’s a lie there is no data on it quit letting the communist run the country

Reply
2
 

