Tulsa OB-GYN: COVID vaccines 'safe and effective' for pregnant people and their babies

A Tulsa OB-GYN who works with hospitalized patients is echoing the Centers for Diseas Control and Prevention's urging for pregnant people to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Dr. Lora Larson at Saint Francis said during a Monday briefing by the hospital there’s plenty of data at this point showing the vaccines are safe for the pregnant person and their child. There's also plenty of data showing unvaccinated pregnant people are at much higher risk of being hospitalized and needing intensive care, a ventilator or a treatment known as ECMO where oxygen is added to the blood outside of the body.