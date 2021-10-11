CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Emotional Tribute To Beloved Nurse Maria Ambrocio

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmbrocio was killed after being knocked to the ground by an alleged mugger in Times Square. Now, in an exclusive interview, the suspect's family is speaking to CBS2's Kiran Dhillon.

CBS New York

Exclusive: Family Of Jermaine Foster, Suspect In Death Of Nurse Maria Ambrocio, Speaks Out; ‘It’s So Heartbreaking’

IRVINGTON, N.J. (CBSNewYork) –  A beloved nurse who died after being knocked over by a suspected mugger in Times Square will be remembered Monday during a memorial Mass. Now we’re hearing from a family member of the man charged with the nurse’s murder. As CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon reports, Orrett montague  remains in shock. His stepson, 26-year-old Jermaine Foster is charged with murder in connection with the death of 58-year-old Maria Ambrocio. “He’s never gotten into trouble of this sort,” he said. “I feel so bad for them… I know, it’s so heartbreaking.” Maria Ambrocio (Photo provided) Ambrocio, a longtime oncology nurse at Bayonne Medical Center,...
CBS Chicago

Man Stabbed, Critically Wounded After Confronting Maskless Woman In Convenience Store

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man was stabbed and critically injured Thursday afternoon, after confronting a woman for not wearing a mask inside a convenience store in the West Town neighborhood. Police said, around 12:45 p.m., a woman walked into a 7-Eleven convenience store in the 500 block of North Halsted Street, with no mask on. A 48-year-old man inside the store told the woman to put a mask on, and the woman pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim in the abdomen, according to police. The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in critical condition. It was not immediately clear if the victim was an employee or a customer at the 7-Eleven. Area Three detectives were investigating.
CBS New York

2 Young Girls Grabbed By Stranger Near East Village School

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two young girls on their way to school were grabbed by a stranger in the East Village on Thursday morning. Police say around 8:30 a.m., a woman approached two 7-year-olds at Avenue B and East 12th Street, steps from their school. Witness Jacob Jones told CBS2 he saw the suspect with her arms around the kids. He says she let them go once the parents noticed. “That split second that they turned and talked to each other and the kids were behind them, when the lady came and, like, grabbed them,” he said. “She was huddled around trying to, like, force them in a way that the kids didn’t realize what was going on.” The girls were not hurt. Police say they are investigating and they’re still looking for the woman.
CrimeOnline

Gabby Petito Crime Scene: Hiking Shoes Found Near Victim, Body was NOT Buried [Report]

A day after a Wyoming coroner announced that 22-year-old vlogger Gabby Petito died by strangulation, a former prosecutor opened up about the crime scene and what it shows. Helicopters with KSL-TV flew above the area where searchers found Petito’s body on September 19 and reportedly spotted a pair of hiker’s boots beside her unburied body. A reporter with the outlet said Gabby’s body may have possibly been covered with a blanket.
AceShowbiz

Dog the Bounty Hunter Thinks Brian Laundrie Is Not Well as Search Becomes 'More Dangerous'

The 'Dog's Most Wanted' star has handed over evidence found at a Florida park and believed to be related to the missing fugitive to police so that it can be examined for DNA. AceShowbiz - Dog the Bounty Hunter has shared an update on his search for Brian Laundrie. After days of looking for the fugitive's trails, the reality TV star is convinced that the fiance of Gabby Petito (Gabrielle Petito) is still alive because his profile does not meet someone who is suicidal.
New York Post

Off-duty NYPD cop allegedly shoots her ex-girlfriend, kills her new lover

An off-duty NYPD cop shot her ex-girlfriend and killed the woman’s new lover after catching the duo together at a Brooklyn home on Wednesday night, police and sources said. Yvonne Wu, 31 years old and a five-year veteran of the force, opened fire on the pair at the ex-girlfriend’s house on 19th Avenue near 79th Street in Bensonhurst at about 5 p.m., according to police and law enforcement sources.
