A federal jury has rendered a verdict of guilty for Gamal Abdelaziz and John Wilson, the first defendants to go to trial in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating case. The two businessmen were convicted on charges of fraud and conspiracy to commit fraud and bribery after being accused of bribing officials to get their children admitted to the University of Southern California as athletic recruits. Wilson was also found guilty of filing a false tax return for claiming a deduction for the $220,000 he paid to get his son into the University of Southern California as a water polo recruit. Both men will be sentenced in February.

LAW ・ 6 DAYS AGO