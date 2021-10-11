ESPN sharing an expanded college football playoff with another network could be key to fast-tracking expansion

I’ve said it on Twitter a few times, but to me the most interesting thing in sports media is the chess game between Fox and ESPN on the college football front. College football, ratings-wise, is this country’s second biggest sport. Unlike all the pro sports where you only need to cut deals with one entity (the league), college football’s setup allows for a lot more maneuvering. There are a dozen FBS conferences, with a current “Power Five” that soon enough might be a “Power Four”. Not long ago, there were six power conferences. And we’re only getting started here, as television deals, the playoff system, and bowls themselves are their own separate deals as well.