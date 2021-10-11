CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

ESPN sharing an expanded college football playoff with another network could be key to fast-tracking expansion

By Ben Koo
Awful Announcing
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve said it on Twitter a few times, but to me the most interesting thing in sports media is the chess game between Fox and ESPN on the college football front. College football, ratings-wise, is this country’s second biggest sport. Unlike all the pro sports where you only need to cut deals with one entity (the league), college football’s setup allows for a lot more maneuvering. There are a dozen FBS conferences, with a current “Power Five” that soon enough might be a “Power Four”. Not long ago, there were six power conferences. And we’re only getting started here, as television deals, the playoff system, and bowls themselves are their own separate deals as well.

awfulannouncing.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Paige Spiranac Appears To Really Hate 1 College Football Team

Former professional golfer turned sports media personality Paige Spiranac appears to have one least-favorite college football program. We can’t really blame her for feeling that way, either. On Saturday, the former University of Arizona and San Diego State University golfer threw some major shade at Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Arch Manning’s Recruitment Might Come Down To 2 Schools

The recruitment of 2023 five-star quarterback Arch Manning could end up coming down to two prominent schools. While Nick Saban tried to get a not-so-subtle pitch in to the Manning family on Monday night, the race for the quarterback prodigy might come down to two other schools. Georgia and Texas,...
FOOTBALL
On3.com

Nick Saban makes hilarious first-time admission to Miss Terry

While the dominant storyline around Alabama this week is the top-15 matchup against Ole Miss in Tuscaloosa on Saturday, college football fans have learned a fair amount about Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s family, too. On Thursday’s weekly “Hey Coach & The Nick Saban Show,” the Alabama coach shed some...
FOOTBALL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Oklahoma State
ClutchPoints

Sooners HC Lincoln Riley drops truth bomb on why he benched Spencer Rattler for Caleb Williams

Lincoln Riley and his Oklahoma Sooners remain undefeated after taking down the Texas Longhorns, 55-48, during the latest edition of the Red River Rivalry on Saturday in spectacular fashion. But it’s not just the comeback victory that has the entire Norman buzzing, but also the huge decision by Riley to bench quarterback Spencer Riley for backup Caleb Williams.
COLLEGE SPORTS
voiceofmotown.com

Former Player: “This Coaching Staff is Ruining Lives and Needs to Go”

Morgantown, West Virginia – During Neal Brown’s weekly press conference, Brown briefly mentioned that Tennessee transfer defensive lineman Darel Middleton “was no longer with us.”. Brown didn’t elaborate on the departure, but Middleton cleared it up on social media. “I made that decision, not them. Say what’s all been said.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Espn#College Football Playoff#American Football#Twitter#Fbs#Nba#Sec#First Espn#Cbs#Cfp
FanSided

NFL wasted no time to disrespect Cardinals QB Kyler Murray this season

Despite a very impressive showing in Week 1, Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray was not recognized by the NFL for his efforts out on the field. One could easily argue that the 2021 season is the most important in the career of Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray. In his third year with the Cardinals, Murray is expected by many to make the leap into becoming one of the top signal-callers in the league.
NFL
Larry Brown Sports

Bob Stoops has bold comment about Iowa’s ranking after big win

Iowa defeated Penn State 23-20 to improve to 6-0 on the season, while handing Penn State its first loss of the season. Saturday’s matchup at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City featured the Nos. 3 and 4-ranked teams in both the AP and Coaches’ polls. Iowa entered as the No. 3 team and got the win. That prompted a question in FOX’s postgame show asked to former Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, who is one of FOX’s TV analysts.
IOWA STATE
La Crosse Tribune

Why Jalen Berger was dismissed from the Badgers football team and how teammates reacted

Most University of Wisconsin football players found out about the dismissal of running back Jalen Berger the same way many fans did — via social media. Coach Paul Chryst told reporters at his news conference Monday that he didn’t tell the full team about his decision to cut the redshirt freshman, one of the few direct answers Chryst gave on the subject during his 13 minutes fielding questions.
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
College Football
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Eleven Warriors

After Gameday Visit to Ohio State, Father of Five-star Cornerback AJ Harris Feels His Son Would “Be Taken Care Of” in Columbus

There’s no higher priority at cornerback for Ohio State’s recruiting class of 2023 than landing AJ Harris. The five-star defensive back and Alabama resident visited Columbus with his mother and father this past weekend, taking in Ohio State's 66-17 victory against Maryland. AJ's father, Daniel Harris, spent a few minutes...
OHIO STATE
Popculture

Colin Kaepernick Shares Big Update on NFL Comeback

Colin Kaepernick has a lot of projects going on including his new Netflix series that will premiere at the end of this month. But the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback is ready to get back into the NFL despite being away from the league for five years. Kaepernick recently spoke to Ebony about his career and said he's still training for an NFL comeback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Johnson’s Bold Admission

If you could start an NFL team with any current player, who would you pick? Former Dallas Cowboys head coach turned FOX analyst Jimmy Johnson revealed his pick on Sunday morning. It’s a surprising one. “In fact, if I was drafting in the NFL today out of all the players,...
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Paul Finebaum explains why Alabama won't make College Football Playoff

SEC analyst and renowned radio personality Paul Finebaum is jumping off the Alabama bandwagon after the Crimson Tide’s upset loss at Texas A&M last Saturday. Appearing on ESPN’s “Get Up,” Finebaum was asked if No. 5 Alabama would be one of the 4 College Football Playoff teams at the end of the season.
ALABAMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy