The Club at ArrowCreek Welcomes Director of Event Sales and Director of Food and Beverage

By Jen Eastwood
nevadabusiness.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the midst of a $60 million renovation, The Club is hiring for multiple positions. The Club at ArrowCreek has hired a director of event sales and a director of food and beverage. The new team members will help lead the private golf course and country club as it continues to undergo a $60 million renovation project that includes a transformation of the Club’s full-service clubhouse, multiple new dining options and a new meeting and event space, available to rent by the public.

