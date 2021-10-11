Capitals' Alex Ovechkin day-to-day, could play vs. Rangers

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Washington Capitals superstar captain Alex Ovechkin suffered a lower-body injury in this past Friday's preseason matchup against the Philadelphia Flyers and missed practice on Sunday and Monday.

According to Tom Gulitti of the NHL's website, Ovechkin is considered day-to-day but could be in the lineup for Wednesday's regular-season opener against the New York Rangers.

"It's possible. I'm not sure," Capitals coach Peter Laviolette told reporters about the future Hall of Famer. "It's not a long-term thing, so we'll start to see if he makes his way back here and how he progresses over the next few days."

Laviolette continued: "He's day to day right now … so we'll just take it day to day and hope he improves."

Meanwhile, center Lars Eller said he would "not be surprised" if Ovechkin plays against the Rangers.

Back in July, Ovechkin put pen to paper on a five-year contract worth $47.5 million that carries an average annual value of $9.5 million to stay with Washington, his only NHL home during his storied career. The 36-year-old will begin the campaign with 730 career regular-season goals, 164 behind living legend Wayne Gretzky (894) for first in league history in that category.