Paul McCartney Explains Who ‘Instigated’ The Beatles’ Break Up

By Lauryn Schaffner
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 3 days ago
The Beatles broke up over five decades ago, but Sir Paul McCartney has come forward and explained who "instigated" the end of the band — John Lennon. On April 10, 1970, McCartney released some statements to the press, dubbed a "self-interview," which alluded to a Beatles hiatus. "Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don’t really know," he said [via History.com].

