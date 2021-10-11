Paul McCartney Explains Who ‘Instigated’ The Beatles’ Break Up

The Beatles broke up over five decades ago, but Sir Paul McCartney has come forward and explained who "instigated" the end of the band — John Lennon. On April 10, 1970, McCartney released some statements to the press, dubbed a "self-interview," which alluded to a Beatles hiatus. "Personal differences, business differences, musical differences, but most of all because I have a better time with my family. Temporary or permanent? I don’t really know," he said [via History.com].