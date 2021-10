ROCKWALL, TX – October 14, 2021 — On October 13, 2021, around 0725 hours, Fate DPS responded to North Smith Road in reference to a motor vehicle burglary. When officers arrived on the scene, the victim stated sometime through the night, an unknown person/persons went through her unlocked vehicle and took her purse without her permission. she advised her purse contained her passport, driver’s license, and multiple credit/debit cards. While officers were on the scene, she received text message notifications from Chase Bank advising her of fraud of $1,034.40 at the Neighborhood Walmart in Rowlett and Rockwall. Footage was obtained of the suspects.

ROCKWALL, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO