Three Candidates Now Bidding to Unseat Portland Commissioner Dan Ryan
Three candidates have now qualified with city elections officials with bids to unseat Commissioner Dan Ryan next spring. Ryan, facing immense pressure from homeowners, business owners and homeless advocates to swiftly erect six “safe rest villages” to house up to 300 people currently living on the streets, has had a difficult few weeks. He announced three of the safe rest village sites in late September, but within four days withdrew one of them, in Southeast Portland, due to its flood risk.www.wweek.com
