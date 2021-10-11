Weather Blog: Comfortable tonight, another sunny warm day Tuesday

Happy Monday!

This afternoon features sunshine and clouds with yet another dry day in the forecast. Highs peaked in the lower 70s. Tonight skies stay partly to mostly clear with lows mainly in the 50s as winds stay south 5-10 mph. More of the same as we move into Tuesday.





Your forecast for Tuesday will feature sunshine again with slightly warmer temperatures, in the mid to lower 70s. The dry forecast remains until late Wednesday as a weak disturbance moves through. This will bring the potential for a few light showers. A few light sprinkles and showers are possible by early Friday, but the next real chance for rain holds off until next weekend. Behind this system temperatures will finally fall back into the 60s, closer to average for this time of year.

Have a great day!

-Skytracker Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn

