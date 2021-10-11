CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Fans Were Calling Out Valerie Bertinelli For Her 'Perfect Chicken Dinner'

By Lauren Cahn
Valerie Bertinelli began her career in the entertainment industry as a child actor on "Apple's Way" and rose to fame as the younger teenage daughter of the late Bonnie Franklin's character on "One Day At A Time." Per Page Six, she married rockstar Eddie Van Halen in 1981 and became mom to their son Wolfgang 10 years later — all while continuing to pursue acting. However, all along, Bertinelli was busy behind the scenes, cooking for friends and family and generally finessing her epicurean techniques. Decades after her 2001 divorce from Van Halen, Bertinelli got two of the biggest shows of her career — "Hot in Cleveland" and her Food Network program, "Valerie's Home Cooking," the latter of which she has hosted since 2015 and is generally well-received by fans.

