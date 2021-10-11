CYFD hosts virtual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department will host a summit that aims to keep Indigenous children with their families on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The annual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit brings together state and tribal leaders, legal representatives and advocates.

They work together in cases where children are removed from their homes. They ensure efforts are made to keep them with their Pueblos and tribes. The summit is virtual but registration is open to the public.

For more information or to register, visit na.eventscloud.com/website/30328/home .

