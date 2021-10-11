CYFD hosts virtual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico Children, Youth & Families Department will host a summit that aims to keep Indigenous children with their families on Tuesday, Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. The annual Indian Child Welfare Act Summit brings together state and tribal leaders, legal representatives and advocates.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: “I want answers and accountability”: School gym equipment left outside for months
- Weather: Very cold Wednesday morning, but quieter weather arrives
- New Mexico: Missing New Mexico boy found safe after more than a year
- Crime: New Mexico mother charged with battery after slamming principal’s arm in door
- Español: KRQE En Español: Martes 12 de Octubre 2021
They work together in cases where children are removed from their homes. They ensure efforts are made to keep them with their Pueblos and tribes. The summit is virtual but registration is open to the public.
For more information or to register, visit na.eventscloud.com/website/30328/home .
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.
Comments / 0