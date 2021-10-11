CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Travis County, TX

2nd child bitten by rattlesnake in Travis County in 2 days

By Jaclyn Ramkissoon
KXAN
KXAN
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17rHnF_0cO5LxG500
A rattlesnake coils in the outdoor rotunda at the Capitol, Monday, Feb. 2, 2015, in Austin, Texas. Members of the Sweetwater Jaycees brought rattlesnakes to promote their annual rattlesnake round-up and help educate visitors. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Editor’s Note: KXAN was advised by Austin-Travis County EMS that it received guidance you should lay or sit down with a snake bite above the level of the heart while waiting for medical help. This story has been updated to reflect that clarification.

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas (KXAN) — Austin-Travis County EMS is warning residents Monday after treating a child who was bitten by a rattlesnake at Pace Bend Park in Spicewood. This is the second child bitten by a rattlesnake in the past two days the agency has responded to.

The child patient at Pace Bend will be taken to the hospital by STAR Flight. Pedernales Fire also responded to the call Monday afternoon.

ATCEMS used the incident as a chance to educate locals on avoiding venomous snakes. The agency says to be aware snakes may be in or near water, tall grass, fallen logs, outcroppings, under debris or other objects or in animal burrows.

ATCEMS advises if you see a snake, freeze, then back away slowly. They usually retreat or escape, if given the opportunity. The agency warns against trapping or handling snakes, even if it is dead.

Heavy footwear, snake-proof pants, leggings or boots can also be helpful.

If you are bitten by a snake, ATCEMS says to keep calm and call 911 or seek medical attention immediately. Antivenom is used to treat venomous snake bites, and the sooner it can be administered, the sooner the damage can be stopped.

ATCEMS also says to take a picture of the snake from a safe distance if possible, because it can help with identifying the proper treatment needed.

While you’re waiting for medical aid to arrive, ATCEMS says you can give first aid to yourself using the following tips:

  • Remove rings/watches before swelling begins
  • Wash bite with soap and water
  • Cover bite with clean, dry dressing
  • Mark leading edge of tenderness/swelling on skin and write time near it

It also says you should lay or sit down with the bite above the level of the heart. ATCEMS switched its protocols to have the bite above, instead of below, the level of the heart after it learned guidance from envenomation experts changed earlier this year.

Dr. Spencer Greene, director of Medical Toxicology and an assistant professor in the Henry J.N. Taub Department of Emergency Medicine at Baylor College of Medicine, explained what a person should do depends on the type of snake:

“For pit viper bites (which account for > 95% of the venomous snakebites in the U.S.), DO NOT PLACE BELOW HEART LEVEL. Almost all pit viper bites cause local tissue injury, and placing the affected extremity below heart level will cause the venom to collect in the extremity and will increase the hydrostatic pressures in the extremity. This will increase the potential damage to lymphatic vessels and increase the likelihood of some degree of permanent injury, such as post-exertional swelling. For copperhead and cottonmouth bites, in which local tissue is highly likely but the likelihood of systemic toxicity is low, I recommend placing the affected extremity ABOVE HEART LEVEL. In rattlesnake bites, it is reasonable to keep the affected extremity AT HEART LEVEL. These variations are for pre-hospital management. Once in the hospital, the affected extremity should always be elevated.”

-Dr. Spencer Greene

Learn how to identify venomous snakes in Texas using the Texas Parks and Wildlife website.

Comments / 42

xX86erXx
3d ago

2 days ago there was a baby rattler on top of the shed door but I couldn't see it and when I opened the door it fell straight down. Luckily I recognized it instantly and was already leaping back before it landed. I hate to think what could have happened had it been one of my grandparents who live here as well and frequent said shed.

Reply(10)
12
TWC.
2d ago

Well people there has and will be rattlesnakes in Travis county you have to be aware of your surroundings yes even children

Reply(1)
10
Crown royal
2d ago

quite a bit of rain,, everything had babies.. going to be more crawling till it gets a lot colder..

Reply
5
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Austin American-Statesman

Travis County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 65% of people fully vaccinated

Travis County has administered more than 1,654,119 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, as of Oct. 12, according to data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. That's up very slightly by 0.98% from the previous week's tally of 1,638,033 COVID-19 doses administered. In Travis County, 65% of people living...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
fox7austin.com

Burn ban lifted for the unincorporated areas of Travis County

AUSTIN, Texas - The burn ban for the unincorporated areas of Travis County has been lifted. Travis County Fire Marshal Tony Callaway lifted the ban on Tuesday, October 12. Residents should still contact their local fire department before conducting outdoor burning. If you need assistance determining which fire department you should notify, contact the Fire Marshal’s Office at 512-854-4621.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Pets & Animals
Travis County, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Spicewood, TX
Travis County, TX
Crime & Safety
County
Travis County, TX
Travis County, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Government
Austin, TX
Government
Austin, TX
Lifestyle
Spicewood, TX
Lifestyle
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
Austin, TX
Pets & Animals
KWTX

Person found dead after Central Texas house fire

BARTLETT, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Fire Marshal’s Office has launched an investigation after a house fire in Bartlett that left one person dead. The Bartlett Volunteer Fire Department was called around 5 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, to the 400 block of E. Bell St. Responding units arrived to find the small, wooden-framed house fully-engulfed.
TEXAS STATE
KVUE

APD working SWAT callout near Travis County Expo Center

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is currently working a SWAT callout near the Travis County Exposition Center. Police first reported the incident around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday. Officials are working on the 6900 block of Wentworth Drive. Police said the incident began when officials were serving a felony...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Austin-Travis County launches emergency alert system for ASL users

AUSTIN, Texas - The City of Austin Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Management and the Travis County Office of Emergency Management have partnered with Deaf Link to launch the Accessible Hazard Alert System (AHAS) for Deaf, Blind, Hard of Hearing, or Deaf and Blind communities. Users of the Accessible...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
newsradioklbj.com

Austin, Travis County Remain at Stage 4 COVID Recommendations

Nearly as fast as the numbers rose over the summer, Austin and Travis County have begun to see a very steady week-over-week decline in COVID cases and hospitalizations. On September 28, 2021, Health Authority Dr. Desmar Walkes made the officially recommendation to move the area down to Stage 4 on the risk chart, and just a few short days later the numbers had fallen down into Stage 3 territory. However, the addition this year of the Delta variant has been a bit of a game-changer, Walkes said, which has left Austin Public Health very hesitant to recommend any further decline into Stage 3 officially.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snake Venom#Venomous Snake#Snake Bite#Water Snake#Austin Travis County#Pace Bend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
spectrumlocalnews.com

Fire at Travis County Democratic Party office intentionally set, investigators say

AUSTIN, Texas — An investigation is underway after a fire was intentionally set at the Travis County Democratic Party office located in downtown Austin, police say. According to the Austin Police Department, about 2:18 a.m. on Wednesday officers responded to a criminal mischief call at the building, which is located at 1311 E. Sixth Street.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS DFW

Swarm Of Bees Attacks Migrant Family That Crossed Rio Grande Into Texas

EDINBURG, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents rescued a group of migrants from a swarm of bees near Penitas, Texas. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection) A Honduran mother, who was part of the group attacked by swarming bees, advised agents she was separated from her two-year-old daughter, moments before being airlifted to a hospital for treatment. Agents acted on the information ensuing a search. A short time later, the daughter was encountered in good health within another group of migrants. On the night of Sept. 15, McAllen Border Patrol Station agents conducting riverine boat operations encountered a group of migrants that had just been attacked by a swarm of bees after crossing the Rio Grande near Penitas. In total, four of the 12 migrants were transported to medical facilities, all are expected to make a full recovery. This fiscal year, RGV agents have performed more than 1,000 rescues throughout the Rio Grande Valley, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.
TEXAS STATE
KTVU FOX 2

Body found in ongoing search for missing woman in California desert

YUCCA VALLEY, Calif. - Searchers in Southern California have found a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after a missing woman from New Jersey disappeared in the area. Authorities in Southern California searching for missing 30-year-old Lauren Cho, announced the discovery of a body in the Yucca Valley desert, two months after she disappeared in the area. (San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department)
CBS Austin

One person shot in Southeast Austin, police looking for suspect

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department responded to reports of a person who was shot in Southeast Austin Tuesday night. It happened at 5010 Allyson Court with a 9-1-1 call reporting of the incident coming in at 8:41 p.m. Police say one person was shot, and that the suspect...
AUSTIN, TX
KXAN

Texas sets record for domestic violence-related deaths in 2020

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Domestic violence-related deaths in Texas hit a record high in 2020, according to a report released by a nonprofit dedicated to helping victims. The Texas Council on Family Violence reports 228 men and women were killed by partners last year. That number is 23% higher than the number recorded in 2019.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

KXAN

3K+
Followers
612
Post
426K+
Views
ABOUT

KXAN.com brings you in-depth, investigative coverage of news, weather and sports

 https://kxan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy