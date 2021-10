We start Habsent Minded’s season previews with the team that we missed the most last season due to the NHL’s temporary realignment, the Boston Bruins. There is no other NHL team that has played each other more and we are fortunate to have Fluto Shinzawa from The Athletic with us to guide us through a Bruins team that is more of the same, but with some differences from the last time they would have played the Canadiens.

NHL ・ 10 DAYS AGO