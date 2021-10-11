CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticker: Amazon eyes remote work indefinitely; Stocks trade lower on holiday

By Boston Herald Wire Services
Boston Herald
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmazon said Monday it will allow many tech and corporate workers to continue working remotely indefinitely, as long as they can commute to the office when necessary. The new policy was announced in a blog post and is a change from Amazon’s previous expectation that most employees would need to be in the office at least three days a week when offices reopen from the COVID-19 pandemic in January.

