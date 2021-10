Virginia Tech announced Thursday it was taking steps to crack down on student behavior at football games ahead of the team’s matchup against Pittsburgh. In a joint letter from Virginia Tech athletics director Whit Babcock, vice president of student affairs Frank Shushok Jr. and Virginia Tech police chief Mac Babb, the school addressed the need to curb the behavior of students who go to home games at Lane Stadium in Blacksburg.

BLACKSBURG, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO