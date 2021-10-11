Ellen Augarten: Vacancies on the Arts Council
Following the cancellation of the Northampton Arts Council’s 2021 Biennial, many of us have concerns about the future direction of the council. This is a great time to get involved. Currently there are six vacancies on the board of council. This is an opportunity for those of you who have an interest in the arts and a desire to serve on a council that has far-reaching programming, and to become involved in shaping the cultural life of our city.www.gazettenet.com
Comments / 0