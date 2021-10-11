CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: What’s the Best Van Halen Song With David Lee Roth?

By Lauryn Schaffner
 3 days ago
What's the best Van Halen song with David Lee Roth? That’s what we want to find out from you in this week’s Loudwire Nights Artist of the Week poll!. Each week, we’ll be asking you to choose your favorite track from a list of 10 of the biggest songs from the next Artist of the Week's catalog.

Matthew Lewis
3d ago

too many to pick one. unchained, dance the night away, so this is love, drop dead legs, little guitars and on it goes

