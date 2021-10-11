CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rider University seeks support to rename veterans’ affairs office after alum by Veterans Day

By Submitted Content
Hopewell Valley News
Hopewell Valley News
 3 days ago
Rider University is nearly three-quarters of the way toward its $100,000 fundraising goal to renovate and rename the campus’ veterans affairs office for Dr. Eugene Marsh, a distinguished alumnus and veteran who died in January from complications of COVID-19. If successful, The Dr. Eugene Marsh Center for Veterans and Military Affairs would become the first space at the university to be named for a Black alumnus.PHOTO COURTESY OF RIDER UNIVERSITY.

