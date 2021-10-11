Lego Announces Forthcoming Removal of “Gender Bias and Harmful Stereotypes”

Almost two-thirds of women in the UK say they believe they are being held back at work because of gender or racial bias, a survey has revealed.Among working British women, around 40 per cent said they believe their gender holds them back at work and 30 per cent said their race poses a barrier.The survey also found that a further 60 per cent of women believed their age stopped them from progressing in their career.The findings by education company Pearson also show that a large majority of women (81 per cent) globally used the pandemic as an opportunity to re-evaluate...

