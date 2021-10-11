New playground in the Merrill Park neighborhood to be finished next year
MILWAUKEE (CBS 589) -- Community leaders in the Merrill Park neighborhood broke ground on a new playground on Monday, Oct. 11. It is a project years in the making. Community members expressed the need for a safe and innovative place for families to play and socialize. As Alderman Bob Bauman explains, the planning process began with the Merrill Park Neighborhood Association and the Department of Public Works.www.cbs58.com
