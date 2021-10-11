Commodity price surge fan fears of inflation as we await key data

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleOctober can be a tricky month for stock markets, if you believe in seasonality, and this week is usually the worst, with the 10th ad 12th historically the worst days for stock market performance in October. Thus, it should be no surprise that US stock markets have turned negative at the end of the Monday session. In fact, the UK index has been defying seasonal weakness, and has been the recent out-performer in Europe due to its large energy sector. The themes at the start of this week include sharply rising commodity prices, the price of Brent crude oil continues to surge after last week’s Opec meeting and it is up 1.6% on Monday, just below $84 per barrel, WTI is at a 7-year high and broke above $80 per barrel on Monday, while cotton is also at a 10-year high. Elsewhere, rising sovereign bond yields is also a theme to watch out for, with the 10-year US Treasury yield surging above 1.6% at the end of last week, and the UK 10-year Gilt yield rising to its highest level 2019 on the back of some hawkish talk from Bank of England policy makers.

