CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

UN chief proposes international trust fund to support Afghanistan as US meets with Taliban

By Joel Gehrke
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kHYgM_0cO5Ijy600


Afghanistan will soon get its own trust fund if the United Nations chief’s plan to alleviate a crushing economic crisis comes to pass.

“The World Bank can create a trust fund, and that trust fund can pay directly to people in need,” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told reporters Monday. “[U.N. Development Program] has a trust fund that can then pay directly to people in need or organizations in need. So we need to inject cash in the economy.”

That call followed a weekend of meetings between U.S. and Taliban officials in Doha, the new home of the American diplomats who worked in Kabul before the militant group overthrew the internationally recognized Afghan government as U.S. forces withdrew from the country. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and other Western officials have argued that humanitarian aid can be provided to Afghanistan in a manner that does not empower the Taliban, while the militants demand wider diplomatic recognition and support.

“Without food, without jobs, without their rights protected, we will see more and more Afghans fleeing their homes in search of a better life,” he said. "The flow of illicit drugs, criminal and terrorist networks will also likely increase. This will not only badly affect Afghanistan itself, but also the region and the rest of the world.”

TALIBAN SAY THEY WON'T WORK WITH US TO CONTAIN ISLAMIC STATE

Blinken’s team described the talks as “candid and professional” in a Sunday evening summary of the dialogue.

“The U.S. delegation focused on security and terrorism concerns and safe passage for U.S. citizens, other foreign nationals, and our Afghan partners, as well as on human rights, including the meaningful participation of women and girls in all aspects of Afghan society,” State Department spokesman Ned Price said. "The two sides also discussed the United States’s provision of robust humanitarian assistance directly to the Afghan people.”

Taliban officials touted the U.S. offer of humanitarian aid. “IEA welcomed this assistance and remarked that it will cooperate with charitable groups in delivering humanitarian assistance to those deserving transparently, and will facilitate the principled movement of foreign nationals,” the Taliban’s foreign ministry said in a statement.

That statement leaves open the possibility that the Taliban intend to be more involved in the distribution of humanitarian aid than U.S. or U.N. officials might prefer.

“If we’re taking literally what we’re saying ... that’s a signal of potential limited cooperation but not the total package that the U.S. may be looking for, and clearly, there’s still a lot to work out,” Michael Kugelman, the deputy director of the Wilson Center's South Asia program, told the Washington Examiner . “Even if the Taliban says it looks forward to cooperating with charities, we don’t know if that will actually happen. The Taliban is — it’s a brutal actor. The notion of trusting the Taliban is always a risk.”

Guterres declared himself “particularly alarmed to see promises made to Afghan women and girls by the Taliban being broken,” but he also espoused the view that major powers can provide humanitarian aid while withholding assistance and diplomatic recognition from the Taliban.

“We need to find ways to make the economy breathe again. This can be done without violating international laws or compromising principles,” he said. “I urge the world to take action and inject liquidity into the Afghan economy to avoid collapse.”

European powers have expressed alarm since the Taliban takeover became inescapable that their return to power would spark a refugee crisis on the scale of the Syrian Civil War — a conflict that itself remains unresolved.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER

“This is the make-or-break moment,” Guterres said. “If we do not act and help Afghans weather this storm, and do it soon, not only they, but all the world will ... pay a heavy price.”

Washington Examiner Videos

Comments / 1

Related
WJR

Taliban Rapidly Losing Control of Afghanistan; ISIS-K on the Rise

AFGHANISTAN, October 12, 2021 ~ Just more than a month after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, the Taliban are showing little sign they are in control of a rapidly devolving situation. “It remains to be seen how the Taliban will approach that,” said Congressman Peter Meijer to 760 WJR’s Kevin...
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Fox News

Biden admin plans to exempt some Taliban-era Afghan civil servants from US terror-related entry restrictions

EXCLUSIVE: The Biden administration is planning to allow some Afghan civil servants who were employed by the 1996-2001 Taliban government to be exempt from terror-related bans on entering the United States, according to a draft document obtained by Fox News. The administration continues to bring in tens of thousands of Afghans as part of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Independent

Amid flurry of Taliban diplomacy, Qatar stresses engagement

Qatar s foreign minister said isolating Afghanistan and its new Taliban rulers “will never be an answer” and argued Wednesday that engaging with the former insurgents could empower the more moderate voices among them.Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke amid a flurry of diplomatic meetings taking place in Qatar, where the Taliban have maintained a political office for years in the lead-up to their takeover of Afghanistan in August. The world has been looking to see how the Taliban transition from two decades of insurgency and war to governance after they seized control of Kabul and the rest...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Taliban warn US, EU of refugees if Afghan sanctions continue

Afghanistan's new Taliban government has warned US and European envoys that continued attempts to pressure them through sanctions will undermine security and could trigger a wave of economic refugees. Acting foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi told Western diplomats at talks in Doha that "weakening the Afghan government is not in the interest of anyone because its negative effects will directly affect the world in (the) security sector and economic migration from the country", according to a statement published late Tuesday. The Taliban overthrew Afghanistan's former US-backed government in August after a two-decade-long conflict, and have declared an Islamic emirate governed under the movement's hardline interpretation of religious law. But efforts to stabilise the country, still facing attacks from the Taliban's rival, the extremist group the Islamic State-Khorasan, have been undermined by international sanctions: banks are running out of cash and civil servants are going unpaid.
IMMIGRATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Humanitarian Aid#Un#U N Development Program#American#Afghans#Islamic#State Department
FOXBusiness

Gen. Stanley McChrystal says Afghanistan a humiliation, but ‘civil war’ at home is of concern

Gen. Stanley McChrystal knows a thing or two about leadership and how sending the wrong messages can have serious repercussions. After spending more than 30 years serving in the U.S. military, where he oversaw countless combat operations, the four-star general resigned as commander of U.S. forces in Afghanistan during the Obama administration amid political fallout over a Rolling Stone article.
MILITARY
AFP

Taliban meet EU-US delegation, Brussels pledges 1 bn euros aid

The Taliban held their first face-to-face talks with a joint US-EU delegation Tuesday in Qatar, as Brussels pledged one billion euros ($1.2 billion) in aid for Afghanistan. The European Union opened the virtual G20 summit by pledging the one-billion-euro aid package, including money for urgent humanitarian needs and Afghanistan's neighbours taking in Afghans fleeing the Taliban.
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Can the Taliban suppress the potent IS threat?

With the Taliban in power in Afghanistan, there’s a new enemy ascending.The Islamic State group threatens to usher in another violent phase. Except this time the former insurgents, the Taliban, play the role of the state, now that the U.S. troops and their allied Afghan government are gone.The Taliban promised the United States to keep the extremist group in check during successive rounds of peace talks. Under the 2020 U.S.-Taliban accord, the Taliban guaranteed that Afghanistan would not become a haven for terrorist groups threatening the U.S. or its allies.But it is unclear if they can keep their pledge,...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Human Rights
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Terrorism
NewsBreak
United Nations
albuquerqueexpress.com

'Time for attacks is over': Taliban ask NATO to engage through diplomacy

Kabul [Afghanistan], October 12 (ANI): The Taliban have said that the time of power displays by the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is over and that the bloc now needs to deal with the outfit through diplomacy. "The NATO Secretary-General, for a while, may feel his pain and talk about...
MILITARY
The Independent

US and Taliban reach humanitarian aid deal for Afghanistan

The U.S. agrees to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan while refusing to recognise the group as the country's legitimate government, the Taliban has said. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes following the chaotic withdrawal of troops at the end of August.
CHARITIES
GreenwichTime

UN chief: Afghanistan faces `make-or-break moment'

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Warning that Afghanistan is facing “a make-or-break moment,” the United Nations chief on Monday urged the world to prevent the country’s economy from collapsing. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres also appealed to the Taliban to stop breaking its promises to allow women to work and girls to have...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief calls on Taliban to keep promises to observe rights of women, girls

New York [US], October 11 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Monday that the Taliban should deliver on their promises to observe the rights of women and girls. "Since their takeover, the Taliban have - at various times - promised Afghan citizens -- including women, children, minority communities, former...
POLITICS
albuquerqueexpress.com

UN chief condemns 'barbaric' attack on mosque in Afghanistan

New York [US], October 8 (ANI/Sputnik): UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has condemned the "barbaric" attack on a Shia mosque in Afghanistan's northern Kunduz province, United Nations spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said on Friday. The UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan said more than 100 people died in the explosion that ripped through...
WORLD
The Associated Press

Now in power, Taliban set sights on Afghan drug underworld

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Now the uncontested rulers of Afghanistan, the Taliban have set their sights on stamping out the scourge of narcotics addiction, even if by force. At nightfall, the battle-hardened fighters-turned-policemen scour the capital’s drug-ravaged underworld. Below Kabul’s bustling city bridges, amid piles of garbage and streams of filthy water, hundreds of homeless men addicted to heroin and methamphetamines are rounded up, beaten and forcibly taken to treatment centers. The Associated Press gained rare access to one such raid last week.
WORLD
WashingtonExaminer

WashingtonExaminer

Washington, DC
153K+
Followers
52K+
Post
93M+
Views
ABOUT

News about the White House, Congress and the Federal Government

 https://www.washingtonexaminer.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy