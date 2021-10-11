Busy week ahead: What to expect?

This will be another busy week for the foreign exchange market. Inflation and spending – two of the most important elements of Federal Reserve policy will be in focus. With USD/JPY climbing to its strongest level since December 2018, investors have largely shrugged off Friday’s soft non-farm payrolls report. However if inflation and consumer spending numbers also fall short, it will be difficult for the dollar to hold onto its gains. Inflation should be stronger given the recent increase in oil and gas prices but the big question mark is retail sales. Average hourly earnings grew at a faster pace in September but according to Johnson Redbook, consumer spending growth slowed. Additionally, this will be the first monthly report without the extra $300 federal unemployment benefit, though most states phased them out earlier. The U.S. dollar remains bid for now, but these reports will play an important role in the durability of its gains.