Midland Dow, Nouvel, Chesaning qualify for boys tennis state finals
Midland Dow, Saginaw Nouvel and Chesaning will carry the Saginaw-area tennis banner when the Michigan high school tennis state finals begin Friday. Dow won its 13th consecutive regional title, claiming every flight and finishing with a perfect 24 score in the Division 2 regional at Dow. The team advances to the Division 2 state finals Friday and Saturday at Holland. Traverse City Central finished second with 13 points.www.mlive.com
