Chesaning, MI

Midland Dow, Nouvel, Chesaning qualify for boys tennis state finals

By Hugh Bernreuter
The Saginaw News
 3 days ago
Midland Dow, Saginaw Nouvel and Chesaning will carry the Saginaw-area tennis banner when the Michigan high school tennis state finals begin Friday. Dow won its 13th consecutive regional title, claiming every flight and finishing with a perfect 24 score in the Division 2 regional at Dow. The team advances to the Division 2 state finals Friday and Saturday at Holland. Traverse City Central finished second with 13 points.

www.mlive.com

