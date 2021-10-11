LA County Office of the Assessor to discuss machine learning in Oct. 21 webinar

Register to attend this webinar with experts from the Los Angeles County Office of the Assessor and Oracle. More than 75,000 houses are sold every year in this 5,000 square mile county, making it difficult to conduct appraisals on every residence. Officials from the LA County Assessor’s office employed machine learning and artificial intelligence to calculate if a home sales price was reasonable. By using ten years’ worth of data- some 300,000 records- assessors cut in half the need for in-person appraisals and were able to effectively calculate the value of some 2.6 million properties.