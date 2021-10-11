Tracking a warmer Tuesday before another round of storms Wednesday

TONIGHT: Gradual clearing, but its seasonably cool and breezy with lows in the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Low pressure continues to spin just to our east, leaving us with clouds, gusty winds, and light mist for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds hold on after sunset but skies gradually clear overnight, leaving us with sunshine tomorrow. Southwest winds push us back above average during the day as highs reach the upper 70s. Another strong low pressure system is expected to develop across the Plains tomorrow, moving our direction before sunrise on Wednesday. The greatest severe weather threat with this will stay well to our west across Kansas and Oklahoma, but we could see another 1" or so of rain with the front lingering over the region into Thursday. Showers don't exit completely until Friday night with the front to our east, however, highs on Friday will only make it to the mid-60s, so it will finally feel like fall to close out the week. The weekend looks awesome with highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the mid-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday before we begin to warm up a little again into early next week.