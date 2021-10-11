CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Tracking a warmer Tuesday before another round of storms Wednesday

By Jessica Hafner
abc17news.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTONIGHT: Gradual clearing, but its seasonably cool and breezy with lows in the lower 50s. TOMORROW: Mostly sunny and warmer with highs in the upper 70s. EXTENDED: Low pressure continues to spin just to our east, leaving us with clouds, gusty winds, and light mist for the rest of the afternoon. Clouds hold on after sunset but skies gradually clear overnight, leaving us with sunshine tomorrow. Southwest winds push us back above average during the day as highs reach the upper 70s. Another strong low pressure system is expected to develop across the Plains tomorrow, moving our direction before sunrise on Wednesday. The greatest severe weather threat with this will stay well to our west across Kansas and Oklahoma, but we could see another 1" or so of rain with the front lingering over the region into Thursday. Showers don't exit completely until Friday night with the front to our east, however, highs on Friday will only make it to the mid-60s, so it will finally feel like fall to close out the week. The weekend looks awesome with highs in the mid-upper 60s and lows in the mid-upper 40s on Saturday and Sunday before we begin to warm up a little again into early next week.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
newschannel6now.com

Another cold front comes in late Thursday

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - For your Thursday, we are going to warm up a touch. We will see a high of 82 with mostly cloudy skies in the morning. We will also see a light mist/fog combination in the morning hours. A few showers and thunderstorms look to develop along the cold front. A few of these storms could be strong. This cold front will drop us down into the mid-50s for the low tonight. Then going into Friday, we are going to see cooler conditions. The high for the day will be 71 with mostly sunny skies. However, the wind will be fairly strong out of the north at 15 to 25. The wind could gust up to 40 mph.
WICHITA FALLS, TX
live5news.com

Warm Friday & Saturday Before Big Cool Down!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - We’ll stay dry and warm to end the work week as high pressure remains the main feature in our forecast! A big change is on the way though, and it’s a cooler change. A strong cold front will move in late Saturday night, cooling us off for the second half of the weekend. We’ll go from the mid to upper 80′s Friday and Saturday to the lower 70′s for high temperatures on Sunday. Fall weather is definitely making a comeback! There’s also the slight chance of a few showers Saturday evening, but some spots could stay dry as the front passes.
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Oklahoma State
WBKO

Tracking potentially strong storms Friday evening!

Dry, humid and warm today, active weather for Friday!. Thursday is quiet with a mix of sun and clouds, but Friday will have showers and storms moving in along a strong cold front, bringing cooler air by the weekend!. Midweek isolated showers and storms possible!. Updated: Oct. 13, 2021 at...
ENVIRONMENT
WAFB

Friday front will be game changer

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Still patiently waiting for the cold front to move in, which is still timing out around Friday night. Between now and then, we’ll continue to have unseasonably warm and humid conditions with highs in the upper 80s again today. Rain chances will be limited to...
BATON ROUGE, LA
News On 6

More Storms Before Fall Returns

Our weather pattern remains active with a few showers still possible this morning and more storm chances overnight as a strong front arrives from the north. As the front clears the area early Friday morning, gusty northwest winds will bring another surge of fall weather. Friday morning starts in the 50s with decreasing showers and clouds followed by highs in the mid-60s. Clearing sky, light wind and dry air will bring a chilly Friday evening and Saturday morning with morning lows in the 40s. Abundant sunshine is likely this weekend with daytime highs Saturday in the upper 60s and lower 70s with Sunday's high temperatures into the mid-70s. Another system will brush the area for the middle of next week, but moisture will be lacking. We’ll currently only carry low probabilities for Tuesday and Wednesday with lows in the lower 50s and highs in the 70s.
TULSA, OK
actionnewsnow.com

Storm Tracker Forecast - Weaker Wind And Warmer Air On Friday

We had breezy to windy weather for a good portion of the valley and foothills of northern California today, but the wind will weaken tonight and the fire danger will decrease. Thankfully, we have beneficial changes coming soon. The Red Flag Warning will expire this evening as the wind in northern California begins to weaken. We can expect a mostly clear to clear and cool night with much weaker wind. Lows will range from the 10s and 20s in the mountains to the 30s and 40s in the foothills and valley. Friday will be a mostly sunny and warmer day with temperatures finally rising back to more seasonable levels. Highs will range from the 60s and lower 70s in the mountains and foothills to the lower 80s in the valley.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
abc17news.com

Tracking the last round of rain before a nice weekend

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder late. Lows in the mid-50s. TOMORROW: Scattered showers and a few rumbles of thunder through late afternoon. Breezy with highs near 60. EXTENDED: Clouds have started to filter back in as moisture returns from the south, but rain...
ENVIRONMENT
KELOLAND TV

Breezy, cool Friday ahead of a sunny, warmer weekend: Storm Center PM Update – Thursday, October 14

The rain and snow is gone, so now KELOLAND begins a long run of cool mornings and dry, sunny days. A west wind continues to blow across the region, locking in cooler than normal temperatures this afternoon. Most of the area is in the 50s, though it is colder on the western edge of South Dakota, where snow cover is fighting off the sun’s attempt to warm it up.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
fourstateshomepage.com

Another Round Of Storms Early Friday & A Cooler Weekend

Another round of showers and storms will arrive overnight into Friday. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain is possible. These showers will taper off in the afternoon with much cooler air for the weekend.
ENVIRONMENT
abc17news.com

Q&A: La Nina’s back and it’s not good for parts of dry West

Federal meteorologists say there’s another La Nina, which can be bad news for parts of the parched West. It also could mean a more active Atlantic hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Thursday announced that a La Nina has formed. It’s a double-dip La Nina because there was one that formed in the fall of 2020 and ended this past May. La Nina is the natural cooling of some of the equatorial Pacific. It tends to change weather around the world for months. It may bring drought relief to the Pacific Northwest but be drier and hotter in the southern third of the U.S. and other parts of the West.
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy