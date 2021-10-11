Giants shut out Dodgers, NLDS Game 3 live postgame updates

Max Scherzer started the Wild Card game for the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight. He did not make it through the fifth inning. While Scherzer gave up just one run, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts pulled his ace with one out and two men on in the top of the fifth inning.
The Los Angeles Dodgers are fighting the San Francisco Giants for the NL West title and one of their fans is fighting security inside Dodger Stadium. Dodgers fans are dealing with some tough injury news surrounding Clayton Kershaw who had to leave Friday’s start early and his postseason availability is in doubt.
Well, things are looking pretty bleak right now for the Astros. They didn’t necessarily need to win Monday night’s Game 3 at Fenway Park. Falling behind 2–1 in a best-of-seven series isn’t that bad. At a minimum, all they had to do was this: Win one of the three games in Boston to send the series ...
The anxiously awaited Dodgers-Giants NLDS shifts to Los Angeles for Game 3 and, if necessary, Game 4. In Game 2, the Dodgers evened the series with a 9-2 win thanks to five strong innings from Julio Urías and a balanced attack that saw six different Dodger hitters drive in at least one run. Now let's set the stage for Monday's critical NLDS Game 3 at Dodger Stadium.
Max Scherzer ended the San Francisco Giants' playoff hopes with a questionable check-swing strikeout of Wilmer Flores. The Los Angeles Dodgers won the NLDS in five games and will face the Braves in the NLCS.
The San Francisco Giants will take on the Los Angeles Dodgers tonight in Game 4 of the National League Division Series in Los Angeles. With a win tonight, the Giants can clinch the series against their longtime rivals and advance to the Championship Series. Taking the mound for the Giants...
LOS ANGELES — The division race was epic, the playoff matchup is historic and the next game between the two best teams in the majors is bound to be one for the ages. With a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday in Los Angles, the Giants brought the first modern-era playoff series between the rivals back up the coastline for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night at Oracle Park.
Josh Donaldson has been following his former team rather closely this October and the former Atlanta Braves slugger and current Minnesota Twins third baseman had some thoughts about Tuesday’s Game 3 NLCS against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donaldson was live-tweeting during the game and began to tear into the Dodgers...
By this time tomorrow, we could have our first World Series team. Remarkably, the 88-win Braves are one win away from eliminating the defending-champion Dodgers. A little bit later in this newsletter, Stephanie Apstein and Emma Baccellieri dig into what’s ailed Los Angeles so far in the NLCS. And ...
LOS ANGELES – Maybe this was the only way it could make sense. A team that seemed dead, and a crowd that had just about packed it in, were roused by a player who had, as his manager noted, “hit rock bottom” and found his way back. Cody Bellinger super-charged...
Behind the red-hot bat of Eddie Rosario, the Atlanta Braves are one win away from their first World Series appearance since 1999. All they need to do is put away the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers. Easier said than done. After all, the Braves were in exactly the same position last year and failed to […]
LOS ANGELES — It’s October, the time of year when the undead rise from their graves and walk again. Cody Bellinger plodded through the 2021 season playing like a zombified shell of his former self. But when the Dodgers needed him most he brought them all back to life. Bellinger’s...
Comments / 0