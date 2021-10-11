Giants shut out Dodgers, NLDS Game 3 live postgame updates

LOS ANGELES — The division race was epic, the playoff matchup is historic and the next game between the two best teams in the majors is bound to be one for the ages. With a 7-2 loss to the Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS on Tuesday in Los Angles, the Giants brought the first modern-era playoff series between the rivals back up the coastline for a winner-take-all Game 5 on Thursday night at Oracle Park.

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO