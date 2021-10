Oregon should blow out California on Friday night, but I don't think that happens. Oregon has the better roster, they've got the better star players, and this is a home game. I just don't trust Oregon's offense. That's where we are at right now with this season. The Ducks haven't covered a spread against an FBS foe outside of their upset win at Stanford. They've had three other games against FBS schools and at minimum, they were 8.5 point favorites in all of them, and they never covered. The offense is just stuck in the first gear, and I think that remains.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 3 HOURS AGO