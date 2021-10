The Liberty Eagles are midway through their season with a record of 14-7-1 and are turning their focus to upcoming district play. "Right now we are just really up and down," stated Head Coach Shari Tune. "The ups look really good, but the downs are taking us a few steps backwards. I hope in the next few weeks we can find more consistency; keep and maintain the grit and the hard work that we see most of the time. These girls are a fun group. They mesh well and they get along well. We just need to find the consistency to push us over the top."

