The University of Alabama is trying to improve each part of its football team this week. Nick Saban has focused on defensive intensity, energy, effort, and better preparation. After knee injuries to Jase McClellan and Camar Wheaton, the term “emergency player” was used for the running back position. Saban and a few student-athletes said Alabama had some players to perform the role; however, they did not provide names. Tide fans offered suggestions on social media on who they wanted to see at the position. During Tuesday’s media availability, Slade Bolden answered the question.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO