Fountain County, IN

Special Weather Statement issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-10-11 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Tippecanoe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain, southern Tippecanoe and Montgomery Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Crawfordsville around 530 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 161 and 164. Interstate 74 between mile markers 21 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Reuters

Ex-President Bill Clinton recovering from infection in hospital, doctors say

ORANGE, California, Oct 14 (Reuters) - U.S. former President Bill Clinton is recovering after two days of treatment for an infection in a California hospital, his doctors said on Thursday. The 75-year-old was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening "for a non-COVID-19 infection," Clinton...
POTUS
CBS News

Robert Durst sentenced to life in prison for killing best friend Susan Berman

New York real estate heir Robert Durst was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without chance of parole for the murder of his best friend more that two decades ago. Durst, 78, was convicted in Los Angeles Superior Court last month of first-degree murder for shooting Susan Berman point-blank in the back of the head at her home in December 2000. Durst silenced Berman to prevent her from incriminating him in the reopened investigation of his wife's 1982 disappearance in New York, prosecutors said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

John Deere workers strike

More than 10,000 John Deere workers are on strike after contract negotiations broke down. Charlie De Mar has more.
LABOR ISSUES
The Hill

FDA panel recommends authorizing Moderna booster shot

A key Food and Drug Administration panel on Thursday voted in favor of recommending booster doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for a large swath of the population. Members of the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) voted unanimously, 19-0. The agency's vaccine advisory committee said boosters should be...
HEALTH
The Hill

McCabe wins back full FBI pension after being fired under Trump

Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe will receive his missed pension payments worth about $200,000 and other benefits after he settled a lawsuit with the Department of Justice (DOJ). The settlement, released Thursday, reversed McCabe's March 2018 firing and allowed him to officially retire and receive benefits. The government will...
POTUS

