Special Weather Statement issued for Fountain, Montgomery, Tippecanoe by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-11 16:10:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-11 17:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Fountain; Montgomery; Tippecanoe A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Fountain, southern Tippecanoe and Montgomery Counties through 545 PM EDT At 515 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 9 miles southwest of Crawfordsville, moving northeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. This strong thunderstorm will be near Crawfordsville around 530 PM EDT. This includes the following highways Interstate 65 between mile markers 161 and 164. Interstate 74 between mile markers 21 and 38. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH