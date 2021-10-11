Red Flag Warning issued for Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-12 08:48:00 PDT Expires: 2021-10-12 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Target Area: Lake County Portion of Lake-Napa-Sonoma Unit; W Mendocino NF, E Mendocino Unit RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FOR STRONG NORTH TO NORTHEAST WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY VALUES TODAY ACROSS LAKE AND INTERIOR MENDOCINO COUNTIES Gusty winds up to 30 mph will occur over upper slopes and ridges at elevations above 1500 feet. The combination of strong winds and low relative humidity values combined with dry vegetation will promote critical fire weather conditions. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PDT THIS AFTERNOON ABOVE 1500 FEET * WIND...North winds 10 to 20 mph. Gusts to 30 mph. * HUMIDITY...Afternoon relative humidity values from 10 to 20 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fire starts would likely experience rapid spread due to dry fuels, low humidity and gusty winds. Outdoor burning is not recommended.