CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

On The Money — Democrats set up chaotic end-of-year stretch

By Naomi Jagoda
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RDP5z_0cO5Hj0J00
© Greg Nash

Happy Monday and welcome to On The Money, your nightly guide to everything affecting your bills, bank account and bottom line. Subscribe here: thehill.com/newsletter-signup.

Today’s Big Deal: Democrats are facing a challenging remainder of the year as they seek to pass key economic priorities. We’ll also tell you about calls for overhauling the debt limit and this year’s winners of the Nobel prize in economics.

For The Hill, we’re Naomi Jagoda and Aris Folley. You can reach Naomi at njagoda@thehill.com or @NJagoda and Aris at afolley@thehill.com or @ArisFolley. You can also reach our Finance team colleague Sylvan Lane at slane@thehill.com or @SylvanLane.

Let’s get to it.

Lawmakers face busy three months

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZhJvm_0cO5Hj0J00

Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) holds up ten fingers in relation to Senate Republicans as he addresses reporters after the weekly policy luncheon on Tuesday, October 5, 2021." width="645" height="363" data-delta="7" />

Democrats are facing a daunting stretch as the party struggles to get beyond internal battles to win approval of President Biden’s agenda — and deal with other crises that have effectively been punted to the Christmas season.

Democrats are entering the home stretch of the year with four big priorities: funding the government, raising the debt ceiling and passing both the bipartisan infrastructure bill and a sweeping social spending measure.

It’s a stretch that could make or break Biden’s agenda and will surely set up battles for next year’s midterm elections.

  • Disagreements persist between progressive and centrist Democrats over the size and the policy deals of the social spending measure.
  • Government funding is set to last through Dec. 3, meaning Congress will need to pass legislation by that date to prevent a shutdown.
  • Congress may also need to raise the debt limit again in December. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) is pledging to pass another debt limit increase without using budget reconciliation, but GOP senators are insisting that Democrats pass the next increase on their own using the budget rules.

The Hill’s Jordain Carney

.

LEADING THE DAY

Growing number of Democrats endorse abolishing debt limit altogether

The House is scheduled to pass a short-term debt limit increase on Tuesday, after the Senate passed the measure last week. Some Democrats are calling for taking the debt limit out of Congress’s hands going forward.

The calls are coming from prominent voices such as House Budget Committee Chairman John Yarmuth (D-Ky.) and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who want to eliminate the debt limit in its current form.

They argue that members of Congress should not be able to use the threat of a debt default as political leverage ever again — an approach that would respond to GOP stonewalling by playing some hardball of their own.

  • Yarmuth last week joined Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) in introducing a bill that would transfer the authority to raise the debt limit from Congress to the Treasury secretary.
  • Yellen came out in support of getting rid of the debt limit in testimony last week before the House Financial Services Committee, arguing that it’s impractical to limit the Treasury’s ability to pay for spending already enacted by Congress and the president.
  • It’s not clear that Democrats would be entirely unified about overhauling the debt limit, given that some fiscally minded centrists are skittish about making major changes to precedent or appearing dismissive of the national debt.
  • from The Hill’s Cristina Marcos.

EYES ON THE PRIZE

The 2021 Nobel Prize for economics was awarded on Monday to three U.S.-based economists, the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences announced.

Half of the prize was awarded to David Card, a Canadian-born professor at the University of California, Berkeley, for his contributions to labor economics. The other half of the prize was awarded to Joshua Angrist, an American-born professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and Guido Imbens, a Dutch-born professor at Stanford University.

Peter Fredriksson, chair of the Economic Sciences Prize Committee, said the three prize winners' research "has substantially improved our ability to answer key causal questions, which has been of great benefit to society.”

.

FORECASTS FOR U.S. GROWTH SLIP

Economists for Goldman Sachs have lowered their forecasts for U.S. growth this year and next, citing a delayed recovery in consumer spending.

In a new report, economists forecasted gross domestic product (GDP) expansion of 5.6 percent this year, down from the 5.7 percent previously estimated. The report also projected GDP growth of 4 percent in 2022, compared to the previous 4.3 percent estimate.

The new estimates come just days after the Labor Department released data showing U.S. employers added 194,000 jobs last month, falling significantly short of economists’ expectations.

Good to Know

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FwxR5_0cO5Hj0J00

World Bank Group President David Malpass said on Monday the Earth is seeing "tragic reversals in development" due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s what else have our eye on:

  • U.S. oil prices hit a seven-year high Monday, marking an increase of more than 120 percent from just under a year ago.
  • Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky said "the world is rooting against" Big Tech in an interview for "Axios on HBO," amid rising skepticism from investors and the general public.
  • Experts weigh in on the Pandora Papers, a massive leak revealing the secret assets of some of the world's most powerful figures that is putting new pressure on global leaders to crack down on shadowy finances.

That’s it for today. Thanks for reading and check out The Hill’s Finance page for the latest news and coverage. We’ll see you Tuesday.

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Post

A new problem for Democrats: Americans suddenly want smaller government after all

Inconvenient but true: Americans want government to do less. Not more. Democrats cannot afford to just hand-wave this problem away. In the first few months of the Biden administration, fawning media coverage declared that the president had inspired a new “paradigm” or “consensus” for robust, active government, harking back to the New Deal or Great Society. Or at least maybe the pre-Reagan era.
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Chesky
Person
John Yarmuth
Person
Janet Yellen
Person
David Malpass
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#National Debt#Senate Republicans#Labor Economics#Finance
AOL Corp

A 'very disappointed' Pelosi and a 'frustrated' Biden confront the realities of a less ambitious domestic agenda

WASHINGTON — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi could have been speaking for the majority of Democrats in Washington when she said on Tuesday that she was “very disappointed” that President Biden’s domestic agenda will have to be pared down because of opposition from Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
New York Post

Sinema won’t back Biden spending bill without $1.2T infrastructure passage

Sen. Kyrsten Sinema told moderate House Democrats Thursday that she would not support President Biden’s multi-trillion dollar social spending bill until a bipartisan $1.2 trillion infrastructure measure passes Congress, according to Reuters. The wire service also reported that Sinema (D-Ariz.) and Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) reassured House of Representatives lawmakers...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

As Schumer readies vote, does the Freedom to Vote Act have a chance?

Two months ago, as senators prepared to depart Capitol Hill for their August break, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made a commitment on voting rights legislation. As we've discussed, the For the People Act couldn't muster enough support, but the New York Democrat said a group of senators was negotiating the terms of a new, narrowly focused compromise measure, which the chamber would consider upon senators' return.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

How close were we to an actual stolen election — stolen by Trump?

The picture of Donald Trump’s scheme to get the Justice Department to help him overturn the 2020 election has been significantly filled out in recent weeks. First came the disclosure that conservative lawyer John Eastman had authored a memo outlining the steps by which this would take place on Jan. 6. Then came a major report from the Senate Judiciary Committee detailing Trump’s pressure campaign to get the Justice Department to lay a predicate for that Jan. 6 plot.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
b975.com

Congressional Republican opposition to Biden to harden as election nears

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – With the 2022 congressional elections less than 13 months away, President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies could face a bigger challenge retaining control of Congress as Republicans harden their opposition to his legislative agenda. Lawmakers are heading for a series of high-stakes partisan fights over Biden’s...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Hill

The Hill

357K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy