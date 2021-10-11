CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Woodlands, TX

Howard Hughes Wins Two PRISM Awards from GHBA

By Lorrie Parise
Woodlands Online& LLC
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTHE WOODLANDS, TX -- The Howard Hughes Corporation® (NYSE: HHC) announced today that it won two PRISM Awards, presented by the Greater Houston Builders Association at its awards gala on Saturday, October 2. Awards won by Howard Hughes include Best Charitable Project for Heath Melton and his fundraising efforts with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, and Best Brochure for Bridgeland®—one of the top-selling master planned communities in Texas. Howard Hughes, Bridgeland, and its sister master planned community The Woodlands Hills® were finalists in a remarkable 14 categories.

