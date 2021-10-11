CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LATE – STEPPED IT UP A GEAR (Music Video) Taken Off: STREET RACONTEUR (Prod. by Tricksta/Album/iTunes/Spotify)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLATE – STREET RACONTEUR via iTunes/Spotify.

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
urbanvault.co.uk

Conscious Route – Oblique Oppression (Prod. by Crink/Music Video) Taken Off: Protest EP (iTunes/Spotify)

Edinburgh-based emcee Conscious Route recently released his new PROTEST EP, produced by fellow Edinburgh-based beat maker Crink, featuring DJ JabbaThaKut. Conscious Route is a rapper, poet, and singer/songwriter who was born in London before moving to Edinburgh over a decade ago. In 2020 he unleashed the collaborative ‘Lost Routes’ album, alongside producer True Note. The album received a 4-star review in The Scotsman and was picked out for a ‘track of the week’ on BBC Introducing Scotland.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Skatta – Follow The Sun (Prod. by Dipiz/Music Video) Taken Off: Cinema Ticket (Album/03rd Dec)

Coventry, UK based emcee Skatta recently released the visual to his track FOLLOW THE SUN, taken off his forthcoming album CINEMA TICKET, dropping this December. Skatta drops the second video from his forthcoming album, sampling legendary composer Janko Nilovic that heightens the energy further! Representing an evolution of his craft and sound, Skatta’s new video ‘Follow The Sun’ whets listeners’ appetite ahead of his ‘Cinema Ticket’ album which features Oddissee and Klashnekoff.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Exclusive: Killah Priest – Ragnarok (Prod. by Shaka Amazulu The 7th/Album/Audio Premiere/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles based emcee Killah Priest drops his new ten-track album RAGNAROK, produced by London based Shaka Amazulu The 7th. Ground Zero Entertainment PDX presents Black Stone Of Mecca Records latest album by Killa Priest titled ‘Raganarok’ produced by Shaka Amazulu The 7th. The album features appearances from Planet Asia, Hus Kingpin, Pro The Leader, Solomon Childs, Warcloud, Timbo King, Tragedy Khadafi, Hell Razah & Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets).
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Rags – Lately (Music Video) Taken Off: Duct Tape (Mixtape/iTunes/Spotify)

East London based emcee Rags recently released the visual for the track LATELY, taken off his recent mixtape titled DUCT TAPE. Filmed in Leyton and Hackney Marshes, ‘Lately’ fully situates Rags in the East London scene. ‘Lately’ is framed as a representation of the current mindset of Rags who, like so many, has gone through many changes over the pandemic period. Touching on topics like depression and drug use, ‘Lately’ sees Rags learn from past mistakes, and try to pass these lessons on to the people around him. The music video aims to highlight the important factor that Rags’ surroundings have on his creative process. This is his first music video and serves as a way for fans to get to know him better.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Dj#Tricksta Album Itunes#Tricksta
urbanvault.co.uk

TiZ EAST ft. BOJ & Donae’O – Hello (Prod. by Bayoz Muzik/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

East London based recording artist TiZ EAST recently dropped the visual to his track HELLO, featuring BOJ & Donae’O, produced by Bayoz Muzik, via GRM Daily. As the summer draws to a close, East London’s break-through act TiZ EAST is determined to end it on a bang, calling on the likes of BOJ and hit-maker Donae’O, they’ve created the ultimate wheel-up worthy riddim!
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Rosca – Mortal Kombat (Prod. by FirstClass/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Kinshasa-born, London based recording artist Rosca drops the visual to his latest track MORTAL KOMBAT, produced by FirstClass. As we begin to close out the year, Rosca is here to make a stand with the release of his brand-new eerie street heater, ‘Mortal Kombat’. No stranger to putting up a fight, Rosca stands for the underdogs of the world, fighting for social justice and those who believe their voice isn’t heard, ‘Mortal Kombat’ engulfs a sense of empowerment that reiterates exactly that.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Rufus – Taking Flight (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Wiltshire, UK based genre-defying UK artist & producer Rufus drops his latest self-produced track TAKING FLIGHT. Coming on the back of his glorious debut single ‘One Eye Open’, which introduced listeners to his outlier fusion sound of R&B, alt-pop, and Trap music, and caught the attention of tastemakers such as Capital Xtra, Earmilk, GUAP Magazine, 9Bills, Wordplay Magazine, and Noctis Magazine to mention a few, exciting new genre-defying UK artist and producer Rufus is excited to unveil his brand new single titled ‘Taking FLight’, as he continues to build momentum towards his upcoming debut EP, which he is set to release with revered nightlife brand Tape London, as the very first artist under their new label division Tape Music Group.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Music
urbanvault.co.uk

Bronze Nazareth – Crazy Horse (Music Video) Taken Off: Ekphrasis (Prod. by Roc Marciano/Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Detroit, Michigan-based emcee Bronze Nazareth & Long Island, New York-based producer Roc Marciano drop their brand new album EKPHRASIS, accompanied by the visual to the track CRAZY HORSE. Ekphrasis (noun) ek·phra·sis\ˈek-frə-səs – “A literary description of or commentary on a visual work of art”,. which is exactly what the new...
MUSIC
Complex

Bun B Shares Jay-Z’s Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For “Big Pimpin’” Video

By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”
MUSIC
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
Hello Magazine

Adele reveals gorgeous new picture highlighting her stunning transformation

Adele has shared the cover for her new single Easy On Me, highlighting her new look. The mom-of-one's usual beehive style is missing, with her gorgeous hair cascading over her shoulders but still with the classic Adele volume. Her profile is on display in the black and white picture, showing off her long lashes as she looks down.
WEIGHT LOSS
HOT 97

Cardi B. Gave Offset A Crazy Whine At Her Dancehall Party + He Penned A Sweet Message ‘I Value You So Much’

Cardi B. celebrated her 29th birthday in true Cardi style. By having a big party and she invited VIP fans. Cardi had a dancehall-themed Passa Passa party, which is similar to a West Indian carnival. Essence points out Passa Passa is a Jamaican thing that was started in 2003, after Ash Wednesday, and people party in the street in different costumes for a week.
THEATER & DANCE
thebrag.com

Offset surprises Cardi B with a brand new house for her birthday

Cardi B has officially celebrated her 29th birthday with one big bash. As reported by TMZ, the party was a star-studded affair (as expected), with many familiar names and faces in attendance including Tiffany Haddish, Teyana Taylor, 2 Chainz, Lizzo, Snoop Dogg, Taraji P. Henson, Chance the Rapper, Winnie Harlow, Karrueche Tran, PnB Rock, Anitta, Larsa Pippen and Trey Songz.
CELEBRITIES
dopecausewesaid.com

Nashville Based Singer-Songwriter Maddy Hicks Releases Her New Album "Reclaiming"

Reclaiming tells a story from start to finish. The first track “Backseat,” which was also the project’s first single, reveals a twentysomething dissatisfaction with life that is addressed throughout the album. There is a lot of yearning in the first half of the project. From large pop numbers with false confidence to lo-fi breakup ballads, the top half is honest and dishonest, messy and pure. The turning point happens during “My Eyes Have Dried,” a powerful song about finally getting over a past relationship. From that point onward, the tone of the album shifts toward confidence and love from a truly genuine perspective. The project closes with an ambitious number called “Blazer Days,” which reflects on self-love through loving others. A slow motion outro with psychedelic production and freeform lyrics brings the album and its story to a peaceful end.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy