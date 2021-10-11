LATE – STEPPED IT UP A GEAR (Music Video) Taken Off: STREET RACONTEUR (Prod. by Tricksta/Album/iTunes/Spotify)

Wiltshire, UK based genre-defying UK artist & producer Rufus drops his latest self-produced track TAKING FLIGHT. Coming on the back of his glorious debut single ‘One Eye Open’, which introduced listeners to his outlier fusion sound of R&B, alt-pop, and Trap music, and caught the attention of tastemakers such as Capital Xtra, Earmilk, GUAP Magazine, 9Bills, Wordplay Magazine, and Noctis Magazine to mention a few, exciting new genre-defying UK artist and producer Rufus is excited to unveil his brand new single titled ‘Taking FLight’, as he continues to build momentum towards his upcoming debut EP, which he is set to release with revered nightlife brand Tape London, as the very first artist under their new label division Tape Music Group.
