Cary, N.C. — The No. 3 Green Level Gators came up with a momentous win on Thursday night when they swept the No. 2 Green Hope Falcons at home. The rivalry has blossomed into arguably that of the highest quality volleyball in the NCHSAA since Green Level opened in 2019, and this win is the first the Gators have notched over the Falcons.

GREEN LEVEL, NC ・ 4 HOURS AGO