CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Magawula Tha Don – Izinja Zegame EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

By UV Admin
urbanvault.co.uk
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJohannesburg, South Africa based recording artist Magawula Tha Don recently released his new four-track IZINJA ZEGAME EP. Channeling summer vibes and nostalgic feels, Magawula The Don releases his brand new EP, ‘Izinja Zegame’. Inspired by his late brother, who sadly passed away in 2009, ‘Izinja Zegame‘ is a dedication and celebration of his life. Heavily influenced by the likes of Tupac and Dr. Dre, this EP draws on old-school Hip Hop and a blend of warm, afrobeat-inspired melodies. Featuring buttery female vocals, as well as groove-inducing beats, this release is perfect for a club setting, At Top Volume!

urbanvault.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
urbanvault.co.uk

New Noise: KOOS – Back (Audio/iTunes/Spotify/Dim Mak Records)

French producer KOOS makes an explosion on Dim Mak’s New Noise with his blazing Bass-House jam BACK, a high-energy number filled with shuffled hi-hats and deep bassline wubs for the ultimate club-ready tune. ‘Back‘ loads a bass-heavy punch, featuring plucky beats infused with shots of serotonin. This New Noise debut...
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Naups ft. S.K.E. the Heistman & Aspven – Wonder Who (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

Queens, New York-based emcee Naups recently dropped his new track WONDER WHO, featuring S.K.E. The Heistman & Aspven. Brooklyn-born artist Naups, now residing in Queens, is starting to make noise in the Underground Hip Hop scene over the last few years. Since 2019, he has toured overseas in seven-plus Countries sharing the stage with artists such as EPMD, Conway the Machine, Snowgoons, Sean Strange & more.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Keisi – Body On Ice (Prod. by Odysi/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

British Albanian Singer-Songwriter Keisi shares her new sultry single/visual BODY ON ICE, produced by Odysi. The rising star of R&B, Keisi delivers her cold new single ‘Body On Ice’ as she lures listeners in with smooth and mesmerising vocal tones, harnessing an enigmatic aura for the seductive bedroom jam. In an irresistible fusion of R&B and Pop, seasoned with a dash of jazz-influenced island vibes which comes with production courtesy of Odysi, ‘Body On Ice’ captures the magnetic connection between two people as the fantasies of intimate connections are vocalised with both charm and confident conviction. Keisi’s seductive lyricism is both sexy and enticing as she lays bare this fine example of a modern-day love song.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tupac
urbanvault.co.uk

Urban Vault Exclusive: Killah Priest – Ragnarok (Prod. by Shaka Amazulu The 7th/Album/Audio Premiere/iTunes/Spotify)

Los Angeles based emcee Killah Priest drops his new ten-track album RAGNAROK, produced by London based Shaka Amazulu The 7th. Ground Zero Entertainment PDX presents Black Stone Of Mecca Records latest album by Killa Priest titled ‘Raganarok’ produced by Shaka Amazulu The 7th. The album features appearances from Planet Asia, Hus Kingpin, Pro The Leader, Solomon Childs, Warcloud, Timbo King, Tragedy Khadafi, Hell Razah & Abiodun Oyewole (The Last Poets).
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

L.A – Wrong Or Right (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)

London, UK-based recording artist L.A recently released his new track WRONG OR RIGHT. Melodic, emotive – and extremely well-executed, London-based L.A releases his brand new single, ‘Wrong Or Right‘. Inspired by his mother, the track focuses on themes of decision making, and the choice of bad and good, wrong or right. Music is L.A’s passion, and choosing the path of music has been no easy road. But, hard work is paying off, and L.A is making a name for himself in the industry. ‘Wrong Or Right’ is the next vital step L.A is taking to become Trap royalty and take the scene by storm.
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

TiZ EAST ft. BOJ & Donae’O – Hello (Prod. by Bayoz Muzik/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

East London based recording artist TiZ EAST recently dropped the visual to his track HELLO, featuring BOJ & Donae’O, produced by Bayoz Muzik, via GRM Daily. As the summer draws to a close, East London’s break-through act TiZ EAST is determined to end it on a bang, calling on the likes of BOJ and hit-maker Donae’O, they’ve created the ultimate wheel-up worthy riddim!
MUSIC
urbanvault.co.uk

Rosca – Mortal Kombat (Prod. by FirstClass/Music Video/iTunes/Spotify)

Kinshasa-born, London based recording artist Rosca drops the visual to his latest track MORTAL KOMBAT, produced by FirstClass. As we begin to close out the year, Rosca is here to make a stand with the release of his brand-new eerie street heater, ‘Mortal Kombat’. No stranger to putting up a fight, Rosca stands for the underdogs of the world, fighting for social justice and those who believe their voice isn’t heard, ‘Mortal Kombat’ engulfs a sense of empowerment that reiterates exactly that.
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tha#Johannesburg#Kwazulu Natal
Indy100

Meet the man with the largest nose in the world

A Turkish man has taken nosiness to the next level by being the official record holder for the world’s largest nose.Turkish man Mehmet Özyürek officially has the longest nose on a living person, according to the Guinness World Records.Özyürek’s sniffer is 8.8 cm (3.46 in) long from the bridge to the tip.The 71-year-old appeared on the set of Italian TV show Lo Show dei Record in 2010 to have his schnoz measured.#OnThsDay in 2010 Mehmet Özyürek from Turkey was officially confirmed as our record holder for the longest nose on a living person. Mehmet's magnificent nose measures 8.8 cm...
WORLD
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
World
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Music
Page Six

Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver

Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Regina King, Idris Elba, Jay-Z Open London Film Festival With “Revolutionary” Western ‘The Harder They Fall’

After a pandemic-impacted year where the BFI London Film Festival was, like so many others, forced to scale back much of its offerings with very limited in-person events and almost zero international guests, Wednesday night saw the U.K.’s biggest cinema event roar back to life. The Royal Festival Hall, on the banks of the River Thames and a new setting after the festival shifted from its traditional base in Leicester Square, was the location for the grand 2021 revival and where Regina King, Idris Elba, Jonathan Majors, Regé-Jean Page, Ted Sarandos, Jay-Z and, according to reports (she ducked the photographers), Beyoncé,...
MOVIES
NME

Beyoncé and Jay-Z make surprise appearance at London Film Festival

Beyoncé and Jay-Z made a rare public appearance together at the premiere of The Harder They Fall at BFI’s London Film Festival. The singer posted pictures with her rapper husband in the back of a car on Instagram, along with shots from the red carpet at the event. The pair...
MOVIES
HOT 97

RIP: R&B Singer Emani 22 Reportedly Dies In Car Crash

Emani 22 whose real name is Emani Johnson has reportedly passed away at age 22. According to reports, the singer passed away following a car crash. Rapper Bhad Bhabie wrote a message to her late friend via Instagram. “I don’t even know what to say…This doesn’t even feel real. I used to spend almost everyday with you,” she wrote. “You taught me so many things. You are my inspiration for many things (hair,nails, style, etc) my big sister. I’m gonna miss you so much.”
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy