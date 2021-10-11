Magawula Tha Don – Izinja Zegame EP (Audio/iTunes/Spotify)
Johannesburg, South Africa based recording artist Magawula Tha Don recently released his new four-track IZINJA ZEGAME EP. Channeling summer vibes and nostalgic feels, Magawula The Don releases his brand new EP, ‘Izinja Zegame’. Inspired by his late brother, who sadly passed away in 2009, ‘Izinja Zegame‘ is a dedication and celebration of his life. Heavily influenced by the likes of Tupac and Dr. Dre, this EP draws on old-school Hip Hop and a blend of warm, afrobeat-inspired melodies. Featuring buttery female vocals, as well as groove-inducing beats, this release is perfect for a club setting, At Top Volume!urbanvault.co.uk
