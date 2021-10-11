County okays grant for amusement center

The Wilkes County commissioners on Oct. 5 unanimously approved the first small business grant under a revised economic investment policy in place since this spring. The Block AMZ Amusement will $2,500 from county government when it creates at least five new jobs and invests at least $250,000 in an amusement center for youths planned in the former Melody Square building near the intersection of Sixth and Main streets in North Wilkesboro. The business is to get another $2,500 from the Town of North Wilkesboro under a similar agreement the town board is expected to approve.