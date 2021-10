Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness said that despite many businesses and industries facing hardships due to COVID-19, it is Jamaican children who suffered the most because of the pandemic. Most Jamaican children have not had face to face classes since March 2020 and with low vaccination numbers, the opening of schools has been delayed indefinitely. The Prime Minister lashed out at selfish Jamaicans saying they are one of the main reasons why children have not returned to the classroom.

WORLD ・ 4 DAYS AGO