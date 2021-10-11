Barbadian Walcott and Jamaican Nelson Combine for Three Caribbean Wins

Salem went 1-2 in matches played last week, including a split of two SCA contests. Salem was beaten by Mountain View Liberty 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-13, 25-17) Thursday at Mountain View. For the Lady Tigers Avery Erway had 19 digs, three aces, 15 kills and a block; Shelby Pogue 13 digs; Skyler Klapperich eight assists, 14 digs, two aces, four kills and a block; Malerie Workman eight assists, 21 digs, two aces and two kills; Jaden Flores five digs, one ace and four kills; Makayla Roos seven digs and four kills; Mickenzie Tarlton six digs, an ace and two kills, and Cayleigh Moody 11 assists, four digs and an ace.

SALEM, MO ・ 10 DAYS AGO