Barbadian Walcott and Jamaican Nelson Combine for Three Caribbean Wins
Barbadian Rico Walcott continued his push for another jockeys’ title and Jamaican Dane Nelson kept up appearances on Friday’s nine-race card at the Century Mile racetrack. Walcott landed a double thanks to a disqualification in the fifth race to move to 60 wins for the season – six more than his nearest rival Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez – with the season set to end on October 30. Nelson has only seven wins.www.caribbeannationalweekly.com
Comments / 0