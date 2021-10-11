CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Barbadian Walcott and Jamaican Nelson Combine for Three Caribbean Wins

By Editorial
caribbeannationalweekly.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBarbadian Rico Walcott continued his push for another jockeys’ title and Jamaican Dane Nelson kept up appearances on Friday’s nine-race card at the Century Mile racetrack. Walcott landed a double thanks to a disqualification in the fifth race to move to 60 wins for the season – six more than his nearest rival Enrique Alonzo Gonzalez – with the season set to end on October 30. Nelson has only seven wins.

www.caribbeannationalweekly.com

Comments / 0

Related
Newsday

Alexis Morton-Caroline Kelly is a winning combination for Manhasset tennis

Alexis Morton and Caroline Kelly call themselves "seasonal tennis players." But the Manhasset second doubles team certainly doesn’t play like occasional, or recreational, players. Morton and Kelly won their match, 6-2, 6-0, to remain undefeated on the season and lead Manhasset to a 6-1 win against Cold Spring Harbor in...
MANHASSET, NY
beverlyreview.net

Gupta, Nelson power Ignatius to regional win

Liam Nelson always has faith in his St. Ignatius golf teammates. On any given day, each player in the Wolfpack lineup can shoot a low score. But, how would the teammates stack up if they faced each other?. Nelson and sophomore Jacob Gupta got the chance to find out. With...
GOLF
thesalemnewsonline.com

VOLLEYBALL: Lady Tigers win one of three matches

Salem went 1-2 in matches played last week, including a split of two SCA contests. Salem was beaten by Mountain View Liberty 3-1 (25-19, 26-28, 25-13, 25-17) Thursday at Mountain View. For the Lady Tigers Avery Erway had 19 digs, three aces, 15 kills and a block; Shelby Pogue 13 digs; Skyler Klapperich eight assists, 14 digs, two aces, four kills and a block; Malerie Workman eight assists, 21 digs, two aces and two kills; Jaden Flores five digs, one ace and four kills; Makayla Roos seven digs and four kills; Mickenzie Tarlton six digs, an ace and two kills, and Cayleigh Moody 11 assists, four digs and an ace.
SALEM, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jamaican#Barbadian#Caribbean#Race#Devils Command
localsportsjournal.com

Mona Shores volleyball wins three over Wyoming

The Sailors volleyball team won three straight sets against Wyoming in an O-K Green Conference matchup on Tuesday. Mona Shores won with set scores of 25-12, 26-9 and 25-14. Grace Norris had ten assists, nine digs, four kills and scored two aces to lead for the Sailors. Holli Brus made nine digs, six kills and posted four aces, Lauren Morea scored two aces and made two digs and Chloe Rose offered up two aces.
WYOMING STATE
riverbender.com

Maryville's Rendleman Earns All-Conference Honor for Millikin Golf, Marquette Catholic Grad Jones Combines For Doubles Win

Millikin’s Chase Earns All-Conference at CCIW Championships. DECATUR, Illinois—The Millikin women’s golf team finished in fifth place and Taylor Chase (Bedford, Ind., H.S.) earned All-Conference honors at the 2021 College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin (CCIW) Women’s Golf Championships played September 30-October 2 at the Ironwood Golf Course in Normal.
DECATUR, IL
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Whitmore Under Pressure As Jamaica Face Uphill Battle in World Cup Qualifiers

With rumors swirling around last night that the Jamaica Football Federation’s Technical Committee had convened a meeting to discuss the future of head coach Theodore Whitmore, The Reggae Boyz, already short-handed, will face a stern test again Canada at Kingston’s National Stadium at 6:00 pm (EST) today. Engulfed in so...
FIFA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Reggae Boyz to Battle Honduras in Final Round of World Cup Qualifiers

It will be a battle of the cellar-dwellers at the Estadio Olimpico Metropolitano at 7:00 pm today as Jamaica’s Reggae Boyz and Honduras clash in the FIFA World Cup 2022 CONCACAF Final Round Qualifiers. Honduras are seven with three points while Jamaica are eighth with two points. The points standing...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Pollard Brushes Aside Criticism of Windies Squad

West Indies Twenty20 captain Kieron Pollard was philosophical about the criticism leveled at the composition of the squad for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Oman. The selection of the squad has come under fire from the man in the...
SPORTS
WBOY 12 News

12 Sports Athlete of the Week: Liberty’s Aliya Todd

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Liberty cross country junior, Aliya Todd, is coming into her own this season. She’s been on an impressive streak over the last few weeks, having won each of the last three meets that she’s competed in. For that, she’s also this week’s 12 Sports Athlete of the Week. Todd is an accomplished […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Maragh and Joseph Grab the Headlines at Gulfstream Park

Two horsemen with roots in the Caribbean and strong families in the sport were among the headliners on Thursday’s program at Gulfstream Park. Jockey Romero Maragh, 20, who comes from the famous Maragh family that hails from Jamaica, closed in on his 150th career win in the saddle on the North American circuit with a double, and reigning champion trainer Saffie Joseph Jr of Barbados prepared two winners on the eight-race card.
SPORTS
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Sammy and Bishop Looking Forward to Global T20 Showpiece

Two former West Indies pacers hailed the evolution of the Twenty20 format and are looking forward to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, starting on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Darren Sammy, the two-time T20 World Cup-winning captain, and Ian Bishop will be part of the TV...
SPORTS
FOX Sports

Latest Super 6 winner joins list of lucky fans to win over $5 million combined

For Jeff Lang, Saturday, October 9, started just as any other normal weekend. As a lifelong Iowa football fan, the current Denver, Colorado resident was getting ready to watch his then-No. 3 ranked Hawkeyes take on the No. 4 ranked Penn State Nittany Lions. But a few hours later, Lang was $10,000 richer, thanks to the FOX Bet Super 6 Big Noon Kickoff contest.
DENVER, CO
Itemlive.com

Run, Shalane, run

We are watching in awe as four-time Olympian and Marblehead High School Class of 2000 member Shalane Flanagan continues her global marathon sprint.  Flanagan turned her back on retirement and The post Run, Shalane, run appeared first on Itemlive.
MARBLEHEAD, MA
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Sir Viv Questions Holder’s Exclusion from T20 World Cup Squad

Legendary West Indies batsman and former captain Sir Viv Richards says he is puzzled about why all-rounder Jason Holder was left out of the 15-member T20 World Cup squad and instead named among the reserves. Sir Viv said the former West Indies captain is still one of the best players...
SPORTS
The Guardian

Champions Day 2021: racing updates from Ascot – live!

The latest slice of poor PR that attached itself to Oisin Murphy overnight was not the best way to herald the 11th British Champions Day at Ascot on Saturday afternoon, when Murphy is highly likely to be crowned champion jockey for the third year running. And if there is a patron saint of headline writers, he or she can expect to be overwhelmed with fervent prayers over the next few hours, asking them to intercede on behalf of Alcohol Free in the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy