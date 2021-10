AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – “A lot of men, they’re embarrassed by it. They don’t want to reach out. They don’t want people to know. From their careers to their friends,” says Michael Shane McDaniel. Rescuing greyhounds has become a passion for Michael Shane McDaniel. But a few years ago, he had to rescue himself from […]

GEORGIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO