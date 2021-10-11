CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Jordan, UT

Wanted: South Jordan man wanted for aggravated robbery

By Vivian Chow
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LRhCY_0cO5E0Nw00
(Courtesy of the South Jordan Police Department)

SOUTH JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen him? Police are looking for a man allegedly involved in several aggravated robberies in South Jordan.

The South Jordan Police Department describes the suspect as a white male with longer-length light-colored hair, standing about 6 feet tall with a thin, fit build.

Surveillance footage images show the suspect driving a large beige-grey sedan.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H6I2f_0cO5E0Nw00
Courtesy: South Jordan Police Department

Police are asking anyone with information about the suspect to contact (801) 840-4000.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.

