Job seekers and networkers in China will have one less outlet after Microsoft announced that it's shutting down its professional social networking platform LinkedIn, the last American social media site in the country. Technology strategist at investment firm D.A. Davidson Gil Lauria joined Cheddar to provide some insight into why China’s communist party has been cracking down on tech companies and its society at large. However, he noted that the pullout will have little impact on Microsoft’s bottom line.

BUSINESS ・ 8 HOURS AGO