Electronics

HTC’s ‘Vive Flow’ Teaser Looks A Lot Like Its Proton Concept

uploadvr.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHTC’s latest teaser for its upcoming big announcement shows an almost identical shape to a concept it revealed in early 2020. The company announced an October 14 event late last month, promising “big news in a small package”. The marketing images so far show a black tube with a thick detachable cap bearing the VIVE logo. Settings such as eating popcorn on a couch and sitting crossed legged in a meditative pose suggest the product, whatever it exactly is, may be focused on passive use cases rather than active room-scale gaming.

uploadvr.com

GamesRadar+

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals: maximize console gaming performance for less

Cyber Monday PS5 and Xbox Series X TV deals offer something of a second chance to pick up one of the best TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X for less than they would otherwise retail for - which can be thousands of dollars in some cases. The higher price tags are indicative of the functionality of some flagship models which is needed to enjoy the technical advances that the current generation of consoles can offer: HDR and 120Hz refresh rate support being just the starting point.
vrfocus.com

New HTC Vive Deals Include Free Wireless Adapter With Cosmos Elite

When it comes to virtual reality (VR) products from HTC Vive you’re spoilt for choice, whether you want a headset that’s got inside-out tracking or external sensors, or a system focused on business. No matter if you’re looking for your first headset or upgrading, today HTC Vive’s European store has a couple of tasty deals available.
vrscout.com

What Is The Vive Flow, HTC’s Mysterious New Device?

HTC teases new hardware ahead of its mysterious “Go with the Flow” event scheduled to take place later this month. This week HTC Vive tweeted out an image of a mysterious canister with a lid next to a computer. The picture was accompanied by the date October 14th and the hashtag #gowiththeflow. Then, earlier today, HTC posted another tweet featuring a graphic with the text “Go with the Flow,” alluding to a big announcement happening at Vive.com.
TechRadar

HTC Vive Flow could be a portable VR headset to rival the Oculus Go

It’s been a busy year for HTC and virtual reality (VR), but recent teaser images suggest the Taiwanese company has yet another product up its sleeve in 2021. Ahead of the brand’s cryptic ‘Go with the Flow’ event on October 14, HTC tweeted the date, a link to its Vive website and an image showing a mysterious-looking canister sitting next to a laptop.
#Htc#Smartphone#Proton#Oculus Go#Vive Flow#Samsung Gear Vr
Pocket-lint.com

How to watch the HTC Vive Flow launch event

(Pocket-lint) - Back in August HTC submitted a trademark for a head-mounted display called the "Vive Flow". Now the company is teasing an event happening on 14 October to reveal more. Over the last few days, HTC has been posting a number of cryptic images hinting at the reveal. These...
Road to VR

HTC Likely Announcing a New Standalone Vive Headset Next Week

HTC recently said that it will host an online Vive event next week, but has only teased minimal hints about what it plans to announce. Regulatory filings spotted by Road to VR suggest a new standalone HTC Vive headset will be revealed. It’s been less than five months since HTC...
TechCrunch

HTC reveals the $499 Vive Flow, a tiny VR headset with some big tradeoffs

I had the chance to demo the headset in-person in San Francisco and my first impression of the device was around just how compact and well-designed the hardware appeared. HTC is embracing several hardware features designed around miniaturization that we haven’t seen in other headsets. The “pancake” optics are thinner than what you’d see in any other commercially available headset, and adjustable diopter lenses allow users to correct their vision in-headset and potentially avoid needing to use glasses with the Flow. The headset overall hosts a lightweight design more akin to the Magic Leap One than existing standalone headsets.
Country
China
uploadvr.com

HTC Teases First Look At Vive Flow With New Video

HTC’s latest teaser for the expected Vive Flow reveal later this week gives us our first look at the actual product itself. Well, bits of it, at least. The short clip, initially posted on Instagram and seen below, includes three very brief views of the kit from three different angles. It’s still not enough to really say anything solid about the design, other than that it’s looking increasingly likely this is indeed a new headset of some sort.
uploadvr.com

High-End Headset Maker Varjo Revealing ‘Highly Anticipated Product’ Next Week

Finland-based enterprise VR/AR headset maker Varjo is set to announce something new next week. The company has launched a teaser page for a reveal coming on October 21. On the page it teased that it will “make a revelation that will raise virtual reality to a whole new playing field.” You can sign up to be notified of the event, which takes place at 12pm ET/9am PT.
GeekyGadgets

New HTC Vive Flow VR headset teased

More information is expected to be released by HTC for their new PC VR headset the HTC Vive Flow very soon, but to whet your appetite the company has released a very small teaser trailer providing a first glimpse at the upcoming new HTC Vive Flow virtual reality headset. The...
uploadvr.com

Magic Leap 2 Teased For 2022 With Taller Field Of View

A blog post by Magic Leap CEO Peggy Johnson features an image, pictured below, comparing the field of view of the first and second generation AR headsets. While Magic Leap 2 seems to have small gains in horizontal field of view, vertically the augmentation of your vision should be far more significant with the new device. The company is said to have raised another $500 million to roll-out the second generation product focused toward business markets in 2022. “Select customers” are “already leveraging its capabilities through an early access program,” according to the company.
uploadvr.com

Microsoft Shows Off Adaptive Shape VR Controller Prototype

Microsoft Research presented a prototype VR controller which can dynamically adapt its shape. Called ‘X-Rings’, the device uses a stack of four motor-driven expandable rings with capacitive sensors to simulate grasping and even deforming virtual objects. Like with the Valve Index controllers, X-Rings is strapped to your hand allowing you...
uploadvr.com

Watch: VRWorkout Devs Share Foot Tracking Test Using Quest And Mobile Phone

The developers behind VRWorkout, the hand tracking workout experience that released on Quest last year, shared a new video showing progress on providing foot tracking on Quest using just the headset and a mobile phone. The demonstration points to how the devs could expand VRWorkout beyond just hand tracking to...
vrfocus.com

HTC Vive Flow Leak Unveils Design and $499 Price

Leaks are part of the course in the tech industry with some companies fairing worse than others. Tomorrow sees HTC Vive host a special event to unveil a new device its been dropping hints for the past week or so. But that secret may be out the bag with a new leak offering up a selection of images, pre-order details and a price.
The Independent

HTC’s upcoming Vive Flow VR headset leaks, revealing bug-eyed design for ‘meditation and media consumption’

HTC’s upcoming virtual reality headset, the Vive Flow VR, has been revealed in new leaks.Notorious leaker Evan Blass shared on his Twitter account a series of photos about the new device, which will apparently cost $499 at launch.The headset has a large yellow area around the eyes that appear to have cameras embedded near them, and it looks like it will require a cable to work – attached to a cylindrical device, the function of which is not yet known.pic.twitter.com/OPfdwSQTYt— E (@evleaks) October 12, 2021The images, however, do seem to suggest that the headset has an internal processor and could...
CNET

HTC Vive Flow wants to be your portable VR escape glasses

It has been six years since HTC made its first VR headset. But the company's latest product, the Vive Flow, takes a totally new approach. The phone-connected VR glasses, coming later this year for $500, can make their own prescription adjustments. That means you don't need to wear glasses at all, provided the Flow's prescription-adjusting range fits your eyes. And, for one of us, it did: At last, we could ditch our glasses.
xda-developers

HTC’s Upcoming Vive Flow Headset looks like a pair of portable VR Glasses

HTC’s mobile division may have gone silent, but the company has been doing a good job with its VR hardware. The HTC Vive is one of the more popular VR headsets competing against products from rivals like Oculus. Earlier this year, we got a glimpse of the HTC Vive Air, a concept VR headset focused on fitness. While the Vive Air didn’t make it to commercial production, HTC is all set to launch a new VR headset… or what seems more like a pair of glasses. Right before its official launch, a ton of images have leaked of the upcoming HTC Vive Flow, showing off its design and a few features.
Pocket-lint.com

Massive HTC Vive Flow leak reveals all

(Pocket-lint) - HTC is to unveil a new Vive headset tomorrow, but a major pic leak has revealed plenty about it ahead of time. The HTC Vive Flow, as it is to be called, was unveiled in many images posted by @evleaks on his Twitter account. It looks to be a mixed reality headset, similar to a Magic Leap, and is as far removed from the HTC Vive Pro 2 as you could imagine.
