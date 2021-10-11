HTC’s ‘Vive Flow’ Teaser Looks A Lot Like Its Proton Concept
HTC’s latest teaser for its upcoming big announcement shows an almost identical shape to a concept it revealed in early 2020. The company announced an October 14 event late last month, promising “big news in a small package”. The marketing images so far show a black tube with a thick detachable cap bearing the VIVE logo. Settings such as eating popcorn on a couch and sitting crossed legged in a meditative pose suggest the product, whatever it exactly is, may be focused on passive use cases rather than active room-scale gaming.uploadvr.com
